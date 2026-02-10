Minnesota Today 2/10/26
Regional Minnesota news roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, plus weather for tonight and tomorrow.
📰 Regional Minnesota News — Feb. 10, 2026
Gov. Walz addresses federal immigration surge impact on small businesses
Governor Tim Walz is meeting with business owners who report reduced foot traffic, staffing disruptions, lost revenue, and closures tied to the ongoing federal immigration enforcement surge. State economic officials are participating in the discussions
Minnesota Paid Leave program sees surge in applications — fraud cases flagged
More than 38,000 people have applied since the new Paid Leave program launched. State officials say they’ve identified attempted fraud, including false identities and fake medical documentation. Some cases have been referred to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
Minnesota flag sales spike during ICE enforcement operations
Retailers report a sharp increase in Minnesota flag purchases, with some stores seeing sales jump roughly 75%, as residents express state pride and political sentiment related to federal immigration actions
Highway 7 safety upgrades credited with zero traffic deaths in 2025
An 18-mile stretch from Hopkins to west of St. Bonifacius recorded no fatalities in 2025, after AI-assisted traffic enforcement, crash reviews, and targeted safety improvements were implemented
Duluth curlers advance to Olympic gold medal match
Minnesota athletes Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin are competing for gold in mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics, marking a major milestone for Minnesota curling
🌙 Weather — Tonight (Minnesota / Twin Cities Region)
Low: Low- to mid-20s (teens north)
Conditions: Cloudy early → clearing late
Wind: Northwest winds easing overnight
Trend: Breezy early, colder late
Skies are expected to gradually clear overnight, with cooler air settling in across much of the state
🌤 Weather — Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
High: Mid-30s statewide (upper 30s–low 40s southwest)
Conditions: Mostly sunny
Wind: Light
Overall: Bright, calmer, and seasonably mild
Wednesday is expected to be tranquil with sunshine and light winds, following today’s breezier conditions
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
NOW he is worried about government impact on small business.