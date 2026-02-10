📰 Regional Minnesota News — Feb. 10, 2026

Gov. Walz addresses federal immigration surge impact on small businesses

Governor Tim Walz is meeting with business owners who report reduced foot traffic, staffing disruptions, lost revenue, and closures tied to the ongoing federal immigration enforcement surge. State economic officials are participating in the discussions

Minnesota Paid Leave program sees surge in applications — fraud cases flagged

More than 38,000 people have applied since the new Paid Leave program launched. State officials say they’ve identified attempted fraud, including false identities and fake medical documentation. Some cases have been referred to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Minnesota flag sales spike during ICE enforcement operations

Retailers report a sharp increase in Minnesota flag purchases, with some stores seeing sales jump roughly 75%, as residents express state pride and political sentiment related to federal immigration actions

Highway 7 safety upgrades credited with zero traffic deaths in 2025

An 18-mile stretch from Hopkins to west of St. Bonifacius recorded no fatalities in 2025, after AI-assisted traffic enforcement, crash reviews, and targeted safety improvements were implemented

Duluth curlers advance to Olympic gold medal match

Minnesota athletes Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin are competing for gold in mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics, marking a major milestone for Minnesota curling

🌙 Weather — Tonight (Minnesota / Twin Cities Region)

Low: Low- to mid-20s (teens north)

Conditions: Cloudy early → clearing late

Wind: Northwest winds easing overnight

Trend: Breezy early, colder late

Skies are expected to gradually clear overnight, with cooler air settling in across much of the state

🌤 Weather — Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

High: Mid-30s statewide (upper 30s–low 40s southwest)

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: Light

Overall: Bright, calmer, and seasonably mild

Wednesday is expected to be tranquil with sunshine and light winds, following today’s breezier conditions

