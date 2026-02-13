Minnesota Today 2/13/26
Statewide Minnesota Regional News Brief – February 13, 2026.
📰 STATEWIDE TOP STORIES
🏛 Minnesota Legislature
Lawmakers at the Minnesota Legislature continued negotiations over transportation funding and bonding priorities. Debate intensified over metro transit expansion vs. rural road investments.
Committee hearings advanced proposals tied to state fraud oversight reforms following whistleblower complaints in multiple agencies.
🚨 Public Safety & Major Crime
Twin Cities Metro: Minneapolis police reported multiple overnight vehicle theft clusters on the south side. Investigators believe organized groups may be involved.
St. Paul: The St. Paul Police Department confirmed an arrest in connection with a January armed carjacking.
Duluth: Authorities are investigating a suspicious warehouse fire in the Lincoln Park area.
Rochester: Mayo Clinic issued a public advisory about a seasonal flu spike affecting emergency department capacity.
⚖ Courts & Investigations
Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis filed new motions in an ongoing Medicaid fraud case involving a Twin Cities nonprofit.
A Ramsey County judge ruled that key evidence will be admissible in a high-profile financial misconduct trial scheduled for March.
🌾 GREATER MINNESOTA
🚜 Agriculture
Southern Minnesota corn and soybean producers are monitoring early frost concerns after fluctuating February temperatures.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced additional grant funding for rural meat processing expansion.
🏥 Healthcare
Several rural hospitals in northern Minnesota reported staffing shortages amid ongoing nurse recruitment challenges.
❄ Northern Minnesota
Snowmobile trail conditions remain variable after thaw-freeze cycles across Itasca and St. Louis counties.
🏙 METRO & REGIONAL NOTES
🏗 Development
New housing permits increased in western Hennepin County suburbs, including growth near Plymouth and Maple Grove.
🚧 Transportation
The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned drivers of overnight lane closures on portions of I-94 and I-35W this weekend.
🌤 WEATHER OUTLOOK
Tonight (Feb 13):
Cold overnight lows statewide.
Metro: teens.
Northern MN: single digits.
Light winds.
Tomorrow (Feb 14):
Mostly cloudy statewide.
Highs:
Twin Cities: upper 20s
Southern MN: near 30
Northern MN: low to mid 20s
Slight chance of light flurries in northeastern counties.
