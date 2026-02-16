Tim Walz and state officials remained involved in federal discussions tied to immigration enforcement activity and cooperation agreements.

State lawmakers continued debates over infrastructure, transportation funding, and anti-fraud oversight programs.

Security upgrades were rolled out at the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of the legislative session, including new weapons-screening systems and expanded entry procedures.

Protests and heightened public tension continued in several metro communities following enforcement actions and earlier incidents involving agents.

Federal immigration enforcement dominated headlines as Operation Metro Surge began winding down; officials said a smaller federal presence would remain temporarily.

A grain-bin rescue in Kandiyohi County highlighted farm safety risks during winter operations.

Local police logs reported routine incidents including property crimes, disturbances, and jail altercations around the Willmar area.

Court sentencing and probation rulings continued across Fifth District courts, including cases in the Worthington region.

Fraud and compliance concerns remain a major legislative topic and continue to drive oversight discussions.

Minnesota agencies expanded inspections of Medicaid providers after federal funding scrutiny, with thousands of provider reviews scheduled statewide.

Rural bridge and pedestrian safety projects moved forward in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced multiple February construction updates, including weekend closures on I-94 near downtown St. Paul and expanded rural trip-planning tools.

Local municipalities continue planning shoreline and winter access policies as warm conditions affect ice stability.

No major new developments publicly released in the ongoing investigation near Shorewood during this period.

Agricultural groups reported concern about variable winter temperatures impacting planning for spring planting.

Minnesota remains in a mild mid-February pattern, with temperatures running above average for much of the state.

Tonight: generally quiet conditions, colder north, milder south.

Tomorrow: partly cloudy to mostly sunny for most regions, with highs ranging from upper 20s north to 40s south.