Minnesota Today 2/16/26
Here’s your All-Regional Minnesota News Brief covering Feb 13 → Feb 16, 2026, plus weather for tonight and tomorrow.
🏛 Government, Politics & Public Policy
Security upgrades were rolled out at the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of the legislative session, including new weapons-screening systems and expanded entry procedures.
State lawmakers continued debates over infrastructure, transportation funding, and anti-fraud oversight programs.
Tim Walz and state officials remained involved in federal discussions tied to immigration enforcement activity and cooperation agreements.
🚨 Public Safety, Courts & Enforcement
Twin Cities Metro (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Federal immigration enforcement dominated headlines as Operation Metro Surge began winding down; officials said a smaller federal presence would remain temporarily.
Protests and heightened public tension continued in several metro communities following enforcement actions and earlier incidents involving agents.
Central & West-Central Minnesota
Local police logs reported routine incidents including property crimes, disturbances, and jail altercations around the Willmar area.
A grain-bin rescue in Kandiyohi County highlighted farm safety risks during winter operations.
Southwest & Southern Minnesota
Court sentencing and probation rulings continued across Fifth District courts, including cases in the Worthington region.
🕵️ Fraud, Oversight & Watchdog Developments
Minnesota agencies expanded inspections of Medicaid providers after federal funding scrutiny, with thousands of provider reviews scheduled statewide.
Fraud and compliance concerns remain a major legislative topic and continue to drive oversight discussions.
🚧 Transportation & Infrastructure
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced multiple February construction updates, including weekend closures on I-94 near downtown St. Paul and expanded rural trip-planning tools.
Rural bridge and pedestrian safety projects moved forward in southern Minnesota.
🌊 Lake Minnetonka & West Metro Monitor
No major new developments publicly released in the ongoing investigation near Shorewood during this period.
Local municipalities continue planning shoreline and winter access policies as warm conditions affect ice stability.
🌾 Greater Minnesota Highlights
Agricultural groups reported concern about variable winter temperatures impacting planning for spring planting.
Rural hospitals continued reporting staffing strain amid seasonal illness surges.
🌤 WEATHER — Tonight & Tomorrow (Statewide)
Key Takeaways
Minnesota remains in a mild mid-February pattern, with temperatures running above average for much of the state.
Tonight: generally quiet conditions, colder north, milder south.
Tomorrow: partly cloudy to mostly sunny for most regions, with highs ranging from upper 20s north to 40s south.
Early signs suggest a turn toward more active weather later this week with mixed precipitation chances developing.
📍 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT (Quick View)
Twin Cities Metro: Federal enforcement drawdown, transportation projects, legislative security updates.
Northeast (Duluth / Iron Range): Quiet news cycle; winter tourism & road conditions monitored.
Central MN: Farm safety incident response and local public safety reports.
Southern MN: Court activity, agriculture focus, mild thaw conditions.
Western MN: Routine local law enforcement and infrastructure planning.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.