Minnesota Today 2/17/26
Here’s your All-Regional Minnesota news update (past 24 hours) plus weather for tonight and tomorrow.
🚨 QUICK SCAN — WHAT CHANGED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS
Major focus remains on federal immigration enforcement activity and community response in the Twin Cities metro.
New developments involving access to evidence in a high-profile federal shooting case in Minneapolis.
The 2026 session of the Minnesota Legislature opened with emotional tributes and renewed debates over security, immigration, and fraud oversight.
Weather shift begins tonight: rain changing to snow in parts of central and northern Minnesota.
📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS (PAST 24 HOURS)
🏙 Twin Cities Metro (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Federal enforcement & protests
Reports continue of immigration-related activity across metro suburbs despite official messaging that the surge is winding down; community monitoring groups report multiple sightings and stops.
Protests and skepticism remain strong as residents and local leaders question whether operations are truly ending.
ICE-related shooting investigation
New reporting says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been denied access to case files by federal authorities in the investigation tied to a fatal federal-agent shooting in Minneapolis.
Public safety
Minneapolis police investigated a late-night shooting involving two people inside a vehicle in Uptown.
🏛 State Government & Politics
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol for the new session with major focus areas including public safety, immigration impacts, fraud oversight, and budget priorities.
New security measures are in place at the Minnesota State Capitol as session begins.
🕵️ Fraud & Investigations (Statewide)
Investigative reporting highlights progress in complex Medicaid fraud cases being handled by the Minnesota Attorney General’s team, reinforcing ongoing statewide scrutiny over grant and health-care spending.
🌊 Lake Minnetonka / West Metro Watch
No major publicly released developments in the ongoing Shorewood-area investigation during the last 24 hours.
Local officials continue monitoring winter shoreline and ice safety conditions as temperatures fluctuate (mild spell followed by cooling trend).
🌾 Greater Minnesota & Regional Highlights
Central Minnesota
Rural communities report routine law enforcement activity and winter safety concerns as weather transitions toward mixed precipitation.
Southern & Southeastern Minnesota
Transportation and agriculture leaders are watching the incoming system that could bring a mix of rain and wet snow later this week.
Northern Minnesota
Forecast models continue to point toward heavier snow potential farther north as the midweek system develops.
🧭 SPORTS / COMMUNITY NOTES
Brackets released for the 2026 Minnesota girls’ high-school hockey state tournament, drawing statewide attention.
🌤 WEATHER — TONIGHT & TOMORROW (MINNESOTA)
Tonight
Increasing clouds statewide.
Rain showers developing in parts of southern MN; transition to snow possible overnight farther north.
Lows: around low 30s metro; 20s north.
Tomorrow
Periods of rain/snow mix in central Minnesota.
Northern areas: accumulating snow possible (especially central-to-north corridor).
Southern Minnesota: mainly rain early, turning cooler later.
Breezy conditions with gusty west winds.
Trend
Above-normal warmth fading; more active late-week pattern with on-and-off winter precipitation.
📍 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT (FAST VIEW)
Twin Cities: enforcement activity + protests + shooting investigation updates.
North: increasing snow potential midweek.
Central: rain → snow transition.
South: rain first, then cooler air.
State Capitol: emotional start to legislative session with policy focus reset.
