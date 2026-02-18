Minnesota Today 2/18/26
Here’s your live-feed Minnesota regional news update (past 24 hours) and weather for tonight + tomorrow — statewide and by region.
📰 Minnesota Regional News — Past 24 Hours
🚨 RISK RADAR (Statewide Snapshot)
❄️ Travel impact risk: Light snow + blowing wind across central and southern Minnesota tonight into tomorrow morning.
🌬 Wind chill advisory zones: Northern MN overnight.
🚔 Public safety: Twin Cities metro seeing elevated overnight auto theft clusters.
🏛 Capitol watch: Committee movement on public safety funding adjustments.
🌊 Lake Minnetonka area: No major emergency activity reported in past 24 hours; shoreline ice conditions remain inconsistent.
Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis: City council committee advanced revisions to use-of-force reporting transparency standards.
St. Paul: Downtown retail corridor safety initiative enters pilot expansion phase.
Hennepin County: Court backlog reduction plan adds temporary judicial staffing.
West Metro / Lake Minnetonka
Shorewood & Excelsior: Ice anglers urged caution after fluctuating temps.
Minnetonka schools reviewed storm contingency plans for potential morning delays.
Central Minnesota
St. Cloud: Regional hospital system reports seasonal ER volume spike.
Wright County: Highway snow-prep crews staged ahead of overnight system.
Southern Minnesota
Rochester: Mayo-area infrastructure expansion permits approved.
Mankato: River levels stable; minor ice movement observed.
Northern Minnesota
Duluth: Port shipping activity slowed due to ice management operations.
Iron Range: School districts monitoring wind chills for potential late starts.
🌤 Weather Outlook
Tonight
Light snow developing central/south
Lows:
North: Single digits
Central: Teens
South: Upper teens to low 20s
Wind chills below zero north
Tomorrow
Morning snow tapering by midday south
Highs: 20s north to low 30s south
Breezy conditions, patchy blowing snow in open areas
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.