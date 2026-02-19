Minnesota Today 2/19/26
Here’s your live Minnesota regional news update (past 24 hours) plus the weather forecast for the weekend.
📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS — Past 24 Hours
🔴 Top Ongoing & Breaking Issues
🎙 Federal Immigration & Enforcement Oversight
In federal court in Minneapolis, attorneys for the ACLU of Minnesota and the U.S. Department of Justice argued over a lawsuit alleging racial profiling and warrantless stops by federal immigration agents during recent enforcement actions in the Twin Cities metro.
📺 Viral Public Reaction to ICE Agents
A wave of viral videos circulating online show federal immigration and Border Patrol agents slipping or struggling during encounters in Minnesota cities, leading to broader public mockery and debates about training and professionalism.
🏙 Twin Cities Metro (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
No major new shootings or enforcement events reported in the past 24 hours, but community discussions and legal scrutiny of federal enforcement practices continue as civil rights groups push for accountability and courts hear challenges.
Traffic hazards from recent snowstorms remain a concern; earlier in the week, multiple crashes were reported across the metro after heavy snowfall.
🌾 Greater Minnesota
Northern Minnesota
Blizzard-level snowfall totals from the recent winter storm continue to affect residents along the North Shore, with communities like Hovland reporting over 30 inches of snow.
Cleanup and travel disruption remain priorities for local crews in northern counties.
Central Minnesota
Roads and rural corridors continue to be affected by lingering snow from the recent system, with plowing prioritization ongoing across the region.
Southern Minnesota
Snow showers across southern counties early in the week have dissipated; seasonal winter conditions persist with a drying trend expected.
🏛 Statewide Politics & Community
State lawmakers remain in session with focus areas including public safety funding, oversight reforms tied to immigration enforcement practices, and infrastructure priorities (details still developing; legislative updates expected this week).
Community groups and civil liberties advocates are continuing protests and legal actions surrounding immigration enforcement tactics, highlighting tension between local communities and federal agencies.
🛑 Weather Today Context
Heavy snow from Wednesday night into Thursday caused messy morning commutes across much of southern and central Minnesota and more than a foot in some North Shore areas.
🌤 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST — Minnesota
For your weekend weather, here’s what to expect:
🗓 Friday
Snow tapering off in the morning with lingering flurries possible in parts of central Minnesota.
Highs:
Twin Cities & central: ~30–32°F
Northern Minnesota: in the 20s
Southern Minnesota: low 30s
Social media and local reports show roads remaining slick in many areas from earlier snowfall.
🗓 Saturday
Quiet and mostly dry across most of Minnesota.
Highs generally in the mid-20s to low 30s; filtered sunshine expected.
🗓 Sunday
Seasonably cold with cooler temperatures, highs in the low 20s to upper teens.
Summary: After recent heavier snow, the weekend will trend quieter and dry but cold statewide, with lingering winter conditions and cautious travel advisories still in place.
