Minnesota Today 2/20/26
Here’s your live Minnesota regional news update from the past 24 hours and the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend — covering statewide and local developments.
📰 MINNESOTA REGIONAL NEWS — Past 24 Hours
🚨 Public Safety & Enforcement
ICE / Federal Immigration Updates
Daily tracking of Operation Metro Surge reports continuing immigration enforcement actions across Minnesota. Local leaders and lawmakers are debating responses, with some cities considering ordinances to restrict certain federal enforcement practices. Federal operations continue to draw attention even as broader activity shifts.
🏙 Twin Cities Metro
Traffic & Winter Weather Impacts
A strong winter storm that hit Tuesday night into Wednesday caused hundreds of crashes statewide, including dozens in the Twin Cities metro, as drivers contended with icy and snowy roads.
City Councils & Local Government
In St. Paul, city leaders passed an ordinance prohibiting masked law enforcement officers, including federal agents, in response to ongoing tensions around federal immigration enforcement.
🚗 Local Crime & Courts
Law enforcement continues to respond to weather-related crashes and public safety concerns following the storm; major news outlets note significant wrecks and associated traffic disruptions.
In Rochester, a local woman has been scheduled for trial in April related to a racial slur incident involving a child; jury selection and case preparation are underway.
⚖️ State Government & Policy
Legislative Session
On the first day back in session without former Speaker Melissa Hortman, state lawmakers introduced and discussed a slate of bills in response to federal immigration enforcement impacts — including rental assistance for affected families, bans on un-warranted school enforcement by federal agents, and restrictions on specific crowd control chemicals.
Economic & Federal Policy Reactions
Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison celebrated a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down federal tariffs that had impacted farmers and small businesses, calling it a win for the state’s economy.
🏒 Regional & Community Updates
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey State Tournament semifinals took place in St. Paul with live local sports coverage and scores.
A range of weekend community events are scheduled statewide — from horse skijoring and dog races in Shakopee to spring flower shows and festivals in Duluth and other communities.
🌤 WEEKEND WEATHER — Minnesota (Statewide)
🗓 Friday – Cold & Quiet
Snow clearing: Lingering snow breaks from the recent storm, but no major new snow expected through the weekend.
Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s across the metro and southern Minnesota.
Northwest winds keep temperatures feeling chilly.
🗓 Saturday
Mostly dry, colder than normal with highs generally in the 20s.
Cloudy skies, occasional sunshine possible in some regions.
🗓 Sunday
Cold and calm, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s and continued winter-like conditions.
Summary: Quiet but colder pattern settles in across Minnesota this weekend, with no significant new snow systems expected after the recent storm.
📍 Regional Weather Considerations
Northland / Arrowhead: Blizzard-level snow earlier this week left heavy totals and power outages; cleanup and travel challenges remain in some northern communities.
Central & South: Roads cleared from the main storm, but slick spots persist, and caution is advised.
