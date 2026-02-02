Minnesota Today 2/2/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news summary
📰 Regional Minnesota News (Feb 1, 4 PM → Feb 2, 9 AM)
🔥 Hermantown Townhome Explosion — Two Killed
A townhome explosion in Hermantown (northeastern MN) left two elderly residents dead after multiple units were damaged and roofs were blown off. Fire crews responded around 6:20 PM Feb 1, with victims identified as Gayle Nelson (89) and Joan Wisneski (88). Several residents were displaced, and investigators continue to probe the cause.
🚨 ICE / Federal Enforcement Fallout — Minneapolis & Statewide
Two federal agents were reportedly identified in the fatal Minneapolis shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, linked to Operation Metro Surge, sparking protests and a DOJ civil rights investigation. Agents were placed on leave.
Anti-ICE protests and enforcement activity continued statewide, including gatherings in Rogers and ongoing scrutiny of federal operations.
A 5-year-old Minnesota boy (Liam Conejo Ramos) and his father returned home after immigration detention in Texas, drawing national attention.
🚗 Crash in Southeast Minnesota — Four Injured
A single-vehicle crash near Caledonia (Houston County) around 8:14 PM Feb 1 injured four people. Roads were snow- and ice-covered, and injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.
🛑 Public Safety & Community Updates
Sextortion warnings issued by Blaine Police amid a nationwide surge involving AI and online exploitation risks.
Coon Rapids Passport Center temporarily closed for construction; services shifted to Anoka County offices.
🌤️ Minnesota Weather Forecast — Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
Overall theme: Cold, sunny, and calm statewide
Twin Cities / Central MN
High: Mid-teens °F
Low: Single digits °F
Sky: Mostly sunny
Wind: Light
Precipitation: None expected
Tuesday is expected to be sunny but chilly, with highs remaining in the teens.
Northern Minnesota
High: Single digits to low teens °F
Overnight lows: Below zero in some areas
Cold air remains dominant, but dry and quiet conditions continue.
Six more weeks of winter
