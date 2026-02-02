📰 Regional Minnesota News (Feb 1, 4 PM → Feb 2, 9 AM)

🔥 Hermantown Townhome Explosion — Two Killed

A townhome explosion in Hermantown (northeastern MN) left two elderly residents dead after multiple units were damaged and roofs were blown off. Fire crews responded around 6:20 PM Feb 1, with victims identified as Gayle Nelson (89) and Joan Wisneski (88). Several residents were displaced, and investigators continue to probe the cause.

🚨 ICE / Federal Enforcement Fallout — Minneapolis & Statewide

Two federal agents were reportedly identified in the fatal Minneapolis shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti , linked to Operation Metro Surge , sparking protests and a DOJ civil rights investigation. Agents were placed on leave.

Anti-ICE protests and enforcement activity continued statewide, including gatherings in Rogers and ongoing scrutiny of federal operations.

A 5-year-old Minnesota boy (Liam Conejo Ramos) and his father returned home after immigration detention in Texas, drawing national attention.

🚗 Crash in Southeast Minnesota — Four Injured

A single-vehicle crash near Caledonia (Houston County) around 8:14 PM Feb 1 injured four people. Roads were snow- and ice-covered, and injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

🛑 Public Safety & Community Updates

Sextortion warnings issued by Blaine Police amid a nationwide surge involving AI and online exploitation risks.

Coon Rapids Passport Center temporarily closed for construction; services shifted to Anoka County offices.

🌤️ Minnesota Weather Forecast — Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026

Overall theme: Cold, sunny, and calm statewide

Twin Cities / Central MN

High: Mid-teens °F

Low: Single digits °F

Sky: Mostly sunny

Wind: Light

Precipitation: None expected

Tuesday is expected to be sunny but chilly, with highs remaining in the teens.

Northern Minnesota

High: Single digits to low teens °F

Overnight lows: Below zero in some areas

Cold air remains dominant, but dry and quiet conditions continue.

