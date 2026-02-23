Minnesota Today 2/23/26
Here’s your Minnesota regional news update from Friday through today (Mon, Feb. 23, 2026) plus the weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow
🏛 Public Safety & Federal Enforcement
ICE / Operation Metro Surge developments
Federal immigration enforcement activity — known locally as Operation Metro Surge — is gradually being scaled back, but federal agencies indicate a smaller security force will remain in Minnesota for now.
Community groups continue to protest and organize vigils over deaths connected with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, including a recent candlelight vigil in Bemidji honoring people who have died in custody or involved with federal agents since early 2025.
🏙 Twin Cities Metro
Crime & Public Safety Events
Local reporting shows shootings and hospital visits including a shooting in Crystal where one person was injured and two adults were detained — police say it doesn’t appear to be a random incident.
Other metro crime reports include a shooting at Maplewood Mall with one injured and two juvenile suspects in custody and a Duluth officer injured while arresting a disturbance suspect.
Community Action & Protests
South Minneapolis saw a march honoring Alex Pretti nearly a month after he was fatally shot during a federal immigration enforcement operation (covered broadly in regional reporting).
🌾 Greater Minnesota
Local Crime / Public Safety
Belgrade: A shooting sent a man to the hospital and a suspect was arrested.
Duluth area: A reported stabbing of an officer occurred during an arrest of a man who allegedly resisted, police say.
🧑🏫 Human Interest & Community
Resilience after tragedy
In Faribault, a family whose home burned down experienced a remarkable moment — a local couple married just two days after losing everything, and the community rallied to support them.
Sports & Youth
Local high school wrestling teams earned state championships qualifications at section tournaments.
The Vikings and local sports communities are mourning recent player deaths; the NFL team expressed sorrow after the passing of two former players in as many days.
Here’s the Minnesota weather for tonight (Monday, Feb. 23, 2026) and tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026):
🌙 Tonight
Mostly cloudy and cold across Minnesota with low temperatures dipping into the single digits and teens, especially in central and northern parts of the state. (turn1search0)
Winds gradually increase overnight, keeping conditions chilly.
☀️ Tomorrow (Tuesday)
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy statewide with highs generally in the upper 20s to near 30 °F. (turn1search0)
There’s a chance of a light wintry mix or flurries later in the day or overnight, especially in northern Minnesota, as a weak system moves through.
South winds shift to northwest later in the day, and temperatures remain below average for late February.
What this means for you:
Dress warmly if you’re out tonight — it will feel quite cold, especially with breezes.
Tuesday stays chilly with a chance of light snow showers, particularly later in the day and into the night.
