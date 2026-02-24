Weather for Minneapolis/Twin Cities (as of Feb. 24, 2026 afternoon):

Tonight (Feb. 24–25): Partly cloudy. Low around 10°F . Northwest winds around 10 mph. No precipitation expected.

Tomorrow (Feb. 25): Sunny. High near 21°F. Northwest winds 5–10 mph.

Note on today: A Winter Weather Advisory (ended ~1 p.m.) covered freezing rain/snow this morning, leading to slick roads, spinouts, and multiple crashes/road issues across the metro.

Latest Regional Minnesota News (past ~24 hours, as of Feb. 24 afternoon): Major stories center on a tragic family shooting in the Twin Cities, new state-level gun and retail accountability measures, and lingering effects from wintry weather plus ongoing federal immigration actions.