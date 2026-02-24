Minnesota Today 2/24/26
The latest Regional Minnesota news for the last 24 hours plus weather for tonight and tomorrow
Weather for Minneapolis/Twin Cities (as of Feb. 24, 2026 afternoon):
Tonight (Feb. 24–25): Partly cloudy. Low around 10°F. Northwest winds around 10 mph. No precipitation expected.
Tomorrow (Feb. 25): Sunny. High near 21°F. Northwest winds 5–10 mph.
Note on today: A Winter Weather Advisory (ended ~1 p.m.) covered freezing rain/snow this morning, leading to slick roads, spinouts, and multiple crashes/road issues across the metro.
Latest Regional Minnesota News (past ~24 hours, as of Feb. 24 afternoon): Major stories center on a tragic family shooting in the Twin Cities, new state-level gun and retail accountability measures, and lingering effects from wintry weather plus ongoing federal immigration actions.
Double homicide in north Minneapolis; suspect fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police (incident ~3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23): A 23-year-old man and his 14-year-old cousin (boy) were shot and killed at a home on the 4200 block of Irving Avenue North in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. Four other children and their grandmother were inside. The suspect — another cousin of the victims, recently released from jail after a Feb. 15 arrest on warrants for fleeing police and possessing a modified fully automatic handgun — fled, then waved a gun in Brooklyn Center, leading to a shootout where Brooklyn Center officers returned fire. The suspect was struck and died at the hospital; no officers were injured. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called it an “unimaginable loss,” noting the grandmother had lost another child to murder last year.
Gov. Tim Walz unveils gun violence prevention package (announced Feb. 24 at the State Capitol): The proposal includes an assault weapons ban, magazine capacity limits, a firearms insurance requirement, new funding for school safety/mental health, repeal of the 1985 ban on local gun control ordinances, and re-banning binary triggers. It was presented with DFL lawmakers, gun-control advocates, and survivors/families from the Aug. 27, 2025 Annunciation Catholic School shooting (which killed two children and injured 28, including 8th-grader Lydia Kaiser, who spoke). A display of 60 empty desks symbolized Minnesota children killed by gun violence since 2021. Walz called for bipartisan action; prospects remain dim in the evenly divided Legislature, with Republican opposition to most restrictions.
AG Keith Ellison announces $1M settlement and policy reforms with Fleet Farm (announced Feb. 24): The state sued in 2022, alleging the retailer negligently sold guns to straw purchasers despite clear warning signs, aiding trafficking. Fleet Farm will pay $1 million and implement store-level changes: mandatory monitoring of straw-purchase red flags (based on behavior/purchase history), enhanced employee training with compliance checks, cross-store sales-tracking software with alerts, stricter discipline policies, and a trace-request monitoring system. Internal documents will be made public within 60 days. Ellison emphasized corporate accountability for prioritizing profit over safety.
Wintry mix causes travel headaches (ongoing into Feb. 24 morning): Freezing rain and snow led to icy roads, numerous crashes, and some closures in the Twin Cities metro.
Other regional notes: A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a teen driver seriously injured in a Blue Earth County crash (greater Minnesota/south-central). Communities and school districts continue responding to federal immigration enforcement under “Operation Metro Surge,” with some cities requesting state aid and clergy filing suit over alleged tracking/intimidation of observers.
