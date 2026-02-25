📰 MINNESOTA REGIONAL NEWS — Past 24 Hours

🔹 Twin Cities Metro

• FBI executing warrants across Twin Cities

Federal law enforcement agencies are executing search and arrest warrants in Minneapolis linked to a violent drug-trafficking case, signaling a large-scale multi-agency investigation.

• Community response to school violence

Families affected by the Annunciation Catholic School shooting (Aug. 2025) held a singing rally at the Minnesota State Capitol, calling for stronger school safety initiatives and gun control policies.

• Persistent immigration enforcement and civil liberties debates

Reports indicate ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations (Operation Metro Surge) are still actively covered and driving community responses statewide.

🔹 Duluth-Superior Area

While no major breaking news has surfaced specifically for Duluth-Superior in the last 24 hours, regional outlets routinely report local crime updates, city council decisions, and community notices tied to weather, transportation, and seasonal issues.

🔹 Moorhead-Fargo

• Fargo/Moorhead public health trend:

Regional coverage highlights that crime rates have fallen in Fargo, yet drug overdoses and mental-health emergency calls hit record highs in 2025, a notable long-term trend affecting public services.

🔹 Rochester & Southern Minnesota

Local Rochester news includes ongoing reporting on community developments, economic projects, and legislative impacts, though no significant new breaking events were reported in the past 24 hours by major state sources.

🔹 Mankato & South Central Minnesota

No major headline-breaking events specifically tagged to Mankato within the last 24 hours, but statewide crime tracking and broader topics continue to include southern Minnesota communities.

🔹 Willmar & West Central Minnesota

• Willmar area prep sports:

In Willmar, local high school sports saw New London-Spicer Wildcats girls basketball advance to the Section 3AA-North final with a 66-51 win over Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a Section semifinal.

🏀 Local Sports Highlights

• College Basketball — Minnesota Gophers (Men’s)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Michigan, 77-67, with Minnesota hampered by injuries and playing only six players.

• Mankato State (Minnesota State Mavericks)

The Minnesota State University-Mankato Mavericks men’s hockey team is preparing for an important home weekend in CCHA action with strong individual performances and a key schedule ahead.

• High School Hockey State Tournament Prep

Across Minnesota, teams are advancing through Section hockey tournaments with Moorhead, Rochester, and Duluth-area squads all key participants aiming for state tournament berths.

🌤️ STATEWIDE WEATHER — Tonight & Tomorrow

📍 Tonight (Wed, Feb. 26)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies statewide with cold temperatures overnight — typically lows in the teens and single digits for most Minnesota cities, colder in northern areas.

A weak clipper system may bring a chance of light snow late tonight into Thursday morning, mainly northern and western Minnesota, but no major impacts expected.

📍 Tomorrow (Thu, Feb. 27)

Temperatures warm modestly through Thursday with highs often into the 20s and low 30s , especially in southern parts of the state.

Light flurries or a trace of snow are possible early in the morning in parts of Greater Minnesota before skies clear.

Wind chills may still make it feel quite cold, especially in the mornings.

📌 QUICK FORECAST SNAPSHOT