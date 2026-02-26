Statewide Weather Forecast

Minnesota is experiencing a mix of winter conditions transitioning into a brief warmup followed by colder air and potential snow over the weekend. Tonight (Thursday, February 26, 2026) through Friday will see scattered flurries possible overnight in parts of the state, especially north of the Twin Cities, with lows in the teens to low 20s°F statewide. Winds may gust up to 20-30 mph, leading to wind chills in the single digits. Friday brings a warmup with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s°F in southern and central areas, but a cold front moves in by evening, dropping temps and possibly bringing light snow squalls or wintry mix in northern regions. Over the weekend, expect colder conditions: Saturday (February 28) highs in the 20s°F with accumulating snow likely in central and northern Minnesota (1-3 inches possible), creating slick roads. Sunday (March 1) will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens to 20s°F statewide, overnight lows dipping below zero in the north, and minimal additional precipitation. Winds remain gusty, increasing wind chill risks.

Regional News (Past 24 Hours)

Key stories from across Minnesota, drawn from the last day, focusing on major events in urban, rural, and regional areas. Coverage includes ongoing ICE operations, Medicaid fraud investigations, crashes, gang busts, and local developments.

Twin Cities Metro (Minneapolis-St. Paul Area)

Federal authorities announced charges against members of the “Family Mob” gang in a major drug trafficking operation in south Minneapolis, involving fentanyl distribution. Twelve arrests were made, with over 3.5 tons of drugs seized.

Protests erupted over ICE enforcement actions, including fatal shootings of two Minnesota residents. Video showed protesters vandalizing federal vehicles in Minneapolis. 911 calls indicate a slowdown in ICE activity in recent days.

Vice President JD Vance announced a pause on $259 million in Medicaid funding to Minnesota due to fraud concerns, calling it part of a national crackdown. Gov. Tim Walz called the move “totally illegal and unprecedented” and vowed to fight it.

A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult in a deadly St. Paul stabbing. In north Minneapolis, a driver pleaded guilty in a 2024 crash that killed two women.

Measles cases have doubled in the past week; officials urge vaccinations.

Northern Minnesota (Duluth, Iron Range, North Shore)

Four people were killed in a crash near Lake Mille Lacs along U.S. Highway 169; one survivor was seriously injured.

Duluth’s Hoops Brewing closed after nearly 10 years. Food Farm hosted its 10th annual Great Rutabaga Giveaway.

A Minnesota man died in an Idaho avalanche. Enbridge will begin Line 5 relocation construction after permit approval.

Duluth Schools Superintendent filed a court statement noting ICE vehicles near schools amid ongoing operations.

Wind chills dropped to 25 below zero; a warming trend is expected by Friday.

Southern Minnesota (Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea)

A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy seriously injured in a Blue Earth County crash.

Multiple fire departments responded to a late-night fire near Albert Lea, destroying an equipment and hay shed.

Mankato passed an emergency ordinance regulating ICE activity for two months. A missing North Mankato girl was found safe.

Name released in a deadly collision in Mower County. Wabasha County sheriff announced he won’t seek re-election.

Western/Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Moorhead, Belgrade)

Over 100 people attended a St. Cloud meeting on community policing amid ICE operations.

Small town shooting under investigation in west-central Minnesota (Belgrade); one man hospitalized, suspect in custody.

A semi-truck registered to a Minnesota resident (Abdiwali Ahmed) drove the wrong way on a Missouri highway for miles, nearly causing crashes; driver failed road sign identification.

Minnesota has lost 1,300 farms in two years, with many more at risk.

Statewide/Other