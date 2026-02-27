Top Regional Minnesota News (Past 24 Hours, as of Feb 27, 2026 afternoon)

Key statewide and Twin Cities-area stories dominating coverage:

Improved but cautious February budget forecast : Officials project a $3.7 billion surplus for the FY 2026-27 biennium — up $1.3 billion from November’s estimate. Short-term outlook brightened, but long-term structural deficit (~$3.4B) looms amid slower payroll growth, retiring Baby Boomers, declining birth rates, reduced immigration, and federal policy uncertainty. Gov. Tim Walz and DFL leaders highlighted positives while stressing caution.

Anti-fraud push and Medicaid funding pause : Gov. Walz unveiled a legislative package to combat fraud in state programs, one day after the Trump administration (via VP Vance) temporarily halted $259 million in federal Medicaid payments to Minnesota over fraud concerns. House DFL also advanced related proposals. Separately, a federal judge warned Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney’s Office and ICE officials of possible criminal contempt for failing to return seized property tied to immigration enforcement (Operation Metro Surge). The U.S. Attorney’s Office has seen nearly half its lawyers depart since Trump’s return, leading to dismissed cases and stalled prosecutions.

More indictments in anti-ICE church protest : Attorney General Pam Bondi announced federal charges against 30 additional people (many already arrested) linked to the Jan. 18 disruption at Cities Church in the Twin Cities area, where activists protested a pastor’s reported ICE ties. Charges involve civil rights violations under the FACE Act.

Major fentanyl bust : Minnesota State Patrol, with a K-9 and BCA assistance, seized ~50,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-90 near Albert Lea.

Public health update : Minnesota Department of Health reports measles cases doubled in the past week, now at 10 for the year.

Other notable items: Fatal multi-vehicle crash near Mille Lacs Grand Casino killed 4 and seriously injured 1. BCA identified victim and officers in a Brooklyn Center fatal police shooting. Target announced it will phase out synthetic colors/dyes from its Good & Gather cereals and other brands. D’Amico & Sons closing its last two Minnesota restaurants. Ongoing coverage of U.S. Attorney’s Office turmoil and local impacts from federal immigration actions.

Minnesota Sports (Recent 24-Hour Coverage)

Timberwolves (NBA) : Gritted out a 94-88 road win over the short-handed Clippers (Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, including a clutch late three). Edwards was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands after the halftime buzzer.

Wild (NHL) : Returned from the Olympic break with a strong 5-2 road win over the rival Avalanche on Feb. 26 (6th straight victory overall; now 35-14-10). Matt Boldy had 2 goals + 2 assists (4 points), Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on the power play, Filip Gustavsson made 44 saves. The Wild pulled closer in the tight Central Division playoff race.

Twins (MLB spring training) : Third baseman Royce Lewis was scratched from an exhibition game lineup as a precaution due to right-side tightness.

Gophers & High School: Recent college results include Gophers men’s and women’s basketball losses (to Michigan and Michigan State, respectively) and a men’s hockey upset of No. 2 Michigan. High school highlights: Minnetonka boys hockey advanced to state with a section title win over Chanhassen; state wrestling champions crowned (St. Michael-Albertville, Staples-Motley, Simley in their classes). A 17-year-old Minnesotan named to the U.S. sled hockey team for the 2026 Paralympics.

Statewide Minnesota Weather (Tonight Through the Weekend)

Friday (today) featured mild conditions with highs reaching the 40s (locally near 50°F in spots) and gusty winds up to 30 mph, with mostly cloudy skies and only isolated snow showers far north.

Tonight (Fri evening into Sat morning, Feb 27-28) : Lows dropping to the mid-teens (°F) across the metro and much of the state (colder north). Blustery north-northwest winds (10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph). Increasing clouds; a 20% chance of light snow developing after midnight, mainly north or early Sat morning.

Saturday (Feb 28) : Notable cooldown with highs only in the low-to-mid 20s (°F) statewide. A narrow band of snow moves west-to-east, mainly before/around midday — most areas see 1-3 inches (fluffy), but a heavy stripe could bring 4-6+ inches locally. Winter Weather Advisory in effect or expanded for parts of southern/central Minnesota due to the quick-hitting band and potential slick roads. Winds lighter than Friday. Feeling like single digits in wind chills at times.

Sunday (Mar 1): Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid-20s (°F). Very cold overnight lows (single digits or below zero, especially north). Light winds.

Overall pattern: One more mild day Friday before a sharper weekend chill and spotty snow Saturday (focus south/central). Warming trend returns early next week with highs climbing back into the 30s-40s. Ice houses on lakes have a nearing removal deadline. Check local NWS offices or apps for precise county-level advisories, as snow bands can be narrow and totals variable.