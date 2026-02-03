📰 Regional Minnesota News

(Feb 2 @ 10:00 AM → Feb 3 @ 3:00 PM, 2026)

Federal Troops Stand Down After Minneapolis ICE Shooting Fallout

The Pentagon stood down 1,500 federal troops that had been placed on alert for potential deployment to Minneapolis following civil unrest and two deadly federal officer shootings. Officials cited de-escalation and political pressure surrounding possible use of the Insurrection Act .

ICE Shooting Investigations Intensify; Agents Identified

Federal records identified the two immigration agents involved in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti, which has triggered public outrage, DOJ civil rights review, protests, and congressional scrutiny. The shooting occurred during a high-intensity immigration enforcement surge, and both agents were placed on leave .

Prosecutor Exodus from Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office

Eight additional federal prosecutors resigned, citing political interference tied to immigration-related investigations and fallout from the ICE shooting cases. This follows earlier high-profile departures in January .

Minnesota GOP Precinct Caucuses Signal Governor Primary Shake-Up

Statewide Republican precinct caucuses on Feb. 3 reshaped the emerging 2026 Minnesota governor race, clarifying frontrunners and exposing divisions within the party .

Hermantown Townhome Explosion Update

Authorities confirmed two elderly residents were killed in a multi-unit townhome explosion in Hermantown. Investigators continue examining structural damage and ignition sources; eight residents were displaced .

Immigration Detention Case Draws National Attention

Five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father returned home after being detained by immigration authorities in Texas, sparking renewed debate over family detention policies .

🌤 Minnesota Weather Forecast

(3:00 PM Feb 3 → End of Feb 4, 2026)

Twin Cities / Regional Minnesota

Tuesday Afternoon & Evening (Feb 3)

Sunny to partly cloudy

High near 18–20°F

Light winds (~5 mph)

Dry conditions

Overnight (Feb 3 → Feb 4)

Mostly cloudy

Low 0°F to -12°F

Calm winds

Very cold wind chills

Wednesday (Feb 4)

Mostly cloudy, gradual warming

High near 22–25°F

Light west wind

Dry, no major snowfall expected

Late-Week Trend

Warming trend begins Thursday

Possible upper-30s to near-40°F by late week

Only minor snow chances, mainly north of the Twin Cities

