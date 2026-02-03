Minnesota Today 2/3/26
Regional Minnesota news summary from 10:00 AM Feb 2 through 3:00 PM Feb 3, 2026, followed by a weather forecast from 3:00 PM Feb 3 through Feb 4, 2026.
📰 Regional Minnesota News
(Feb 2 @ 10:00 AM → Feb 3 @ 3:00 PM, 2026)
Federal Troops Stand Down After Minneapolis ICE Shooting Fallout
The Pentagon stood down 1,500 federal troops that had been placed on alert for potential deployment to Minneapolis following civil unrest and two deadly federal officer shootings. Officials cited de-escalation and political pressure surrounding possible use of the Insurrection Act .
ICE Shooting Investigations Intensify; Agents Identified
Federal records identified the two immigration agents involved in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti, which has triggered public outrage, DOJ civil rights review, protests, and congressional scrutiny. The shooting occurred during a high-intensity immigration enforcement surge, and both agents were placed on leave .
Prosecutor Exodus from Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office
Eight additional federal prosecutors resigned, citing political interference tied to immigration-related investigations and fallout from the ICE shooting cases. This follows earlier high-profile departures in January .
Minnesota GOP Precinct Caucuses Signal Governor Primary Shake-Up
Statewide Republican precinct caucuses on Feb. 3 reshaped the emerging 2026 Minnesota governor race, clarifying frontrunners and exposing divisions within the party .
Hermantown Townhome Explosion Update
Authorities confirmed two elderly residents were killed in a multi-unit townhome explosion in Hermantown. Investigators continue examining structural damage and ignition sources; eight residents were displaced .
Immigration Detention Case Draws National Attention
Five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father returned home after being detained by immigration authorities in Texas, sparking renewed debate over family detention policies .
🌤 Minnesota Weather Forecast
(3:00 PM Feb 3 → End of Feb 4, 2026)
Twin Cities / Regional Minnesota
Tuesday Afternoon & Evening (Feb 3)
Sunny to partly cloudy
High near 18–20°F
Light winds (~5 mph)
Dry conditions
Overnight (Feb 3 → Feb 4)
Mostly cloudy
Low 0°F to -12°F
Calm winds
Very cold wind chills
Wednesday (Feb 4)
Mostly cloudy, gradual warming
High near 22–25°F
Light west wind
Dry, no major snowfall expected
Late-Week Trend
Warming trend begins Thursday
Possible upper-30s to near-40°F by late week
Only minor snow chances, mainly north of the Twin Cities
