Minnesota Today 2/4/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news briefing for Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, followed by a weather forecast from 6:00 PM Feb. 4 through 6:00 AM Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
📰 Regional Minnesota News — Feb. 4, 2026
🚨 Federal immigration operations scale back in Minnesota
The White House announced 700 federal immigration enforcement agents are being withdrawn from Minnesota, reducing street-level operations after public backlash and protests.
Enforcement will shift toward targeting undocumented immigrants already in jails rather than large street raids.
The decision follows weeks of community tension in the Twin Cities and broader metro area.
❄️ Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota
A 57-year-old man from the south metro died after a snowmobile collision in St. Louis County.
The second rider was not injured; the investigation remains ongoing.
⚖️ Sentencing in Stevens County child endangerment case
A Stevens County woman was sentenced to 180 days in jail and probation for failing to seek timely medical help for an infant, leading to severe brain injury.
🎶 Tim McGraw announces Target Field concert
Tim McGraw will perform at Target Field on Aug. 23, 2026, joined by The Chicks and Lady A.
Presales opened today; general ticket sales begin Friday.
🚧 MnDOT seeks public input on I-94 project
MnDOT’s “Rethinking I-94” project public comment period is open through March 9, 2026.
A virtual public meeting is happening today (Feb. 4).
🌤 Minnesota Weather Forecast
6:00 PM Wed Feb. 4 → 6:00 AM Fri Feb. 6, 2026
Wednesday Evening (6 PM–Midnight)
Mostly cloudy
Temps falling into the upper teens to low 20s
Light northwest wind 5–10 mph
Overnight Tonight (Midnight–Thursday Morning)
Mostly cloudy
Temps near 20°F, with a slow rise overnight as warmer air moves in
Thursday (Daytime Feb. 5)
Cloudy with filtered sunshine
Highs in the low to mid-30s (warmer in southern/southwest MN)
Snowmelt and slushy roads likely
Thursday Night (Feb. 5 → Early Feb. 6)
Temps hover near or slightly above freezing early, then cool late
Patchy moisture may refreeze overnight
Friday Morning (By 6 AM Feb. 6)
Temps back into the 20s
Clearing skies
Icy roads possible due to melt/refreeze cycle
⚠️ Travel & Safety Notes
Watch for slush Thursday and black ice early Friday
Snowmobile and lake travel remain risky due to inconsistent ice
Cold weather shelters and warming centers remain active statewide
