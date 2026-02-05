📰 Regional Minnesota News — Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

🚨 ICE Shooting Fallout & Federal Pullback

After the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis , federal officials announced they will withdraw roughly 700 federal agents from Minnesota amid public backlash and political pressure

Live investigations continue , while polling shows a growing share of Americans believe ICE enforcement has “gone too far”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has criticized federal handling of the case and called for state-led oversight of the investigation

A Minneapolis anti-ICE activist was charged for allegedly making threats toward federal agents following enforcement raids

🏛️ National & Political Reaction

President Trump said the Minnesota shootings may prompt a “softer touch” in future enforcement, while federal officials continue defending agents’ actions

🎭 Culture & Regional Life

MPR News highlights arts, live music, and winter events statewide, including new dance productions and seasonal getaways across Minnesota

🟦 Duluth / Northland

Political & civic activity

A “National Impeach Trump Day” protest is being organized in Duluth’s downtown, tied to broader national political activism and recent ICE-related controversies

(Local breaking civic or public-safety headlines today are limited beyond political organizing.)

🟩 Rochester / Southeast Minnesota

🚍 School Bus Crash — No Injuries

A multi-vehicle crash involving a Rochester school bus on Highway 52 was reported; no injuries occurred, according to State Patrol updates

⚾ Local Sports Media

KTTC announced local TV coverage of Minnesota Twins spring training, expanding regional sports broadcasting

🟨 St. Cloud / Central Minnesota

🎾 College Sports

St. Cloud State women’s tennis is traveling to Rogers for a weekend match vs. Bethel, part of early-season NSIC competition

🟥 Mankato / South Central Minnesota

(No major breaking public-safety or government headlines identified today)

🟪 Moorhead / Fargo-Moorhead

🐕 New Police K-9

The Moorhead Police Department welcomed a new K-9, “Raider,” a Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix joining law enforcement operations

🚨 Officer-Involved Shooting Ruling

The Clay County Attorney ruled SWAT’s use of deadly force was justified in the Moorhead shooting of two brothers, releasing findings and body-camera context

🟫 Willmar / West Central Minnesota

🍽️ ICE Enforcement Impact on Local Businesses

Restaurant workers in Willmar were detained by ICE, leading to temporary closures and community concern, according to CBS Minnesota reporting

🏒 Local Sports

The Willmar Cardinals continue their high-school hockey season following a recent matchup vs. Fergus Falls; another game is scheduled soon

🌤️ Minnesota Weather Forecast

Night of Thu Feb 5 → Night of Sun Feb 8, 2026

(Twin Cities & Regional Minnesota)

Thursday Night (Feb 5)

Low: Low–mid 30s°F

Cloudy, breezy

Small chance of light rain/sprinkles

Temps stay above freezing overnight



Friday Night (Feb 6)

Low: Upper teens to low 20s°F

Colder air moves in

Breezy earlier, clearing skies late

Light precipitation possible early in the day, tapering by night



Saturday Night (Feb 7)

Low: Teens°F

Seasonably cold , partly cloudy

Dry with lighter winds



Sunday Night (Feb 8)

Low: Upper 20s to low 30s°F

Warming trend begins

Partly cloudy, calmer winds



⚠️ Weather & Travel Notes

Repeated freeze-thaw cycles may create slick roads

Ice on lakes remains unstable due to warm temps earlier in the week

No major snowstorm is expected during this period, but spotty light precipitation remains possible

