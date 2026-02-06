Minnesota Today 2/6/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, plus a weather outlook for Feb. 6–8.
📰 Regional Minnesota News — Feb. 6, 2026
ICE-related investigations & enforcement impacts
Minnesota BCA and the FBI are launching a joint investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, signaling renewed state-federal coordination amid controversy over federal operations in Minnesota
A kidney transplant recipient arrested by federal agents in Rochester reportedly needs critical medication; state officials are advocating for access to care
Federal authorities announced a drawdown of ICE agents in Minnesota following recent shootings and public scrutiny
Crime, courts & public safety
Jake Lang, a Jan. 6 rioter, was charged for damaging a $6,000 ice sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol tied to an anti-ICE protest
A Hibbing woman was sentenced to 3 years in prison for holding her ex-boyfriend captive and assaulting him in 2024
Government, public policy & institutions
The Minnesota Department of Human Services issued updates on its Medicaid anti-fraud system
More departures reported at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, raising concerns about institutional stability
Transportation, culture & community
Amtrak Borealis reported record ridership in 2025, topping 213,000 riders on its regional route
Forest Lake Ice Fishing Classic scheduled for Saturday to support veterans and mental-health organizations
🗞️ Greater Minnesota News — Feb. 6, 2026 (Outstate Focus)
Iron Range & Northeast Minnesota
Hibbing woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for holding her ex-boyfriend captive and assaulting him in a 2024 case. Prosecutors said the victim was restrained and abused over multiple days.
Laskiainen Finnish Sliding Festival is underway in Aurora (Loon Lake), featuring sledding, saunas, Finnish food, and cultural activities through Feb. 7.
Central Minnesota & Lakes Area
WinterFest 2026 in Crosslake (Feb. 5–7) is drawing visitors with outdoor games, bonfires, scavenger hunts, and family events — a winter tourism boost for the Brainerd Lakes region.
Forest Lake Ice Fishing Classic (Saturday) is raising funds for veterans, first responders, and mental-health crisis support through the Invisible Wounds Project.
West-Central Minnesota
Alexandria’s “Beat the Winter Blues & Jazz Festival” runs Feb. 6–8, bringing live music and winter-season tourism to Douglas County.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester’s “Social-Ice!” festival continues downtown, featuring ice sculptures, themed bars, live entertainment, and winter street activities.
Regional Transportation & Economy
Amtrak Borealis reports record 2025 ridership (213,000+ riders), benefiting small towns and regional travel across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Minnesota’s first government-run marijuana retail store is scheduled to open soon, a major development for Greater Minnesota’s emerging cannabis economy.
🌤️ Minnesota Weather — Fri Feb 6 to Sun Feb 8, 2026
Friday (Feb 6)
Morning temps in the 30s, falling into the 20s through the day
Blustery northwest winds (gusts 30–40 mph)
Sunshine increasing later, but feels colder as temps drop
Overnight lows in the single digits, colder north
Saturday (Feb 7)
Seasonal winter weather
Highs in the mid-20s (Twin Cities); teens north, low-30s southwest
Mix of sun and clouds; breezy at times
Sunday (Feb 8)
Warmer trend begins
Highs in the mid-30s
Cloudier but generally dry
Continued warming expected into early next week (low-40s possible Monday)
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.