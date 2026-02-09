Minnesota Today 2/9/26
Here’s the regional Minnesota news from Feb. 7 through early afternoon Feb. 9, 2026, plus the weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow.
🗞 Major Minnesota / Regional News (Feb. 7 – Feb. 9)
1. Ongoing Federal Immigration Enforcement & Protests
Federal immigration enforcement under Operation Metro Surge continues to dominate Minnesota news. ICE and other federal agents remain active across the Twin Cities, carrying out raids and arrests as part of a broad deportation enforcement operation.
On Feb. 7, dozens of protestors were arrested outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis during a demonstration marking the one‑month anniversary of Renée Good’s death at the hands of an immigration officer.
Reports and eyewitness accounts highlight continued tension and fear in some immigrant communities across the state due to ICE actions, with feelings of being effectively “trapped” at home among some residents.
Local activism remains active, with ongoing organized street protests, rallies, and community events connected to ICE activity and immigration enforcement.
2. Continued Impact of Operation Metro Surge
The immigration enforcement surge has affected daily life, including schools, businesses, and local sentiment, and federal operations in Minnesota are still evolving on Feb. 9.
National and regional news outlets continue to cover both federal tactics and local opposition, including lawsuits and criticism from Minnesota officials and community groups.
3. Local Sports & Community Briefs
High school sports results and highlights from Saturday, Feb. 7 (e.g., basketball and swimming results in southeast Minnesota) were reported by area outlets like the Post Bulletin.
(These items provide local flavor but aren’t large statewide events compared to regional political and social developments.)
🌦 Weather — Tonight & Tomorrow (Minneapolis, MN)
Here’s the forecast for Monday night (Feb. 9) and Tuesday (Feb. 10):
Tonight (Mon, Feb. 9):
Mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty drizzle or light precipitation. Lows near the upper 20s to low 30s °F.
Tomorrow (Tue, Feb. 10):
Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid‑30s °F and cooler overnight with lows in the low 20s °F.
The general pattern for the coming days remains relatively mild for February, with highs in the 30s and occasional clouds and light precipitation through midweek.
