Federal immigration enforcement under Operation Metro Surge continues to dominate Minnesota news. ICE and other federal agents remain active across the Twin Cities, carrying out raids and arrests as part of a broad deportation enforcement operation.

On Feb. 7, dozens of protestors were arrested outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis during a demonstration marking the one‑month anniversary of Renée Good’s death at the hands of an immigration officer.

Reports and eyewitness accounts highlight continued tension and fear in some immigrant communities across the state due to ICE actions, with feelings of being effectively “trapped” at home among some residents.