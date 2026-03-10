Minnesota Today 3/10/26
Past ~24 Hours | Statewide Overview
Twin Cities – Minneapolis / Saint Paul
Crime & Public Safety
Minneapolis police reported several overnight vehicle thefts and catalytic-converter theft attempts in south and northeast neighborhoods.
Saint Paul officers arrested a suspect tied to multiple retail thefts along the University Avenue corridor.
Fire crews responded to a late-night apartment kitchen fire; no serious injuries reported.
Local Government & Community
Minneapolis city officials continued debate over proposed changes to public-safety staffing and police recruitment incentives.
Saint Paul public works crews are beginning pothole patching as temperatures fluctuate around freezing.
Prep Sports
Section tournament play continues in boys and girls basketball across metro schools.
Several metro teams advanced to semifinal rounds in Class AAA and AAAA brackets.
Northeastern Minnesota – Duluth / Superior
Crime & Public Safety
Duluth police investigated a burglary at a small business near the downtown waterfront; suspect still being sought.
Firefighters in Superior responded to a garage fire that spread to a nearby shed before being contained.
Regional Notes
Shipping activity on Lake Superior remains minimal with winter ice still present, though early spring cargo scheduling discussions are underway.
Prep Sports
Duluth-area hockey teams wrapped sectional play; several Northland schools advanced to the state tournament field.
Red River Valley – Moorhead / Fargo
Crime & Public Safety
Moorhead police handled a series of minor overnight crashes tied to slick streets and blowing snow.
Fargo authorities responded to a domestic-disturbance call that resulted in an arrest without injuries.
Community
Moorhead city officials are reviewing spring flood-mitigation readiness as snowpack levels remain moderate along the Red River of the North.
Prep Sports
Moorhead boys hockey celebrated a strong postseason run after advancing in the state tournament bracket.
Northwest Lakes Country – Detroit Lakes
Crime & Public Safety
Becker County deputies investigated a snowmobile crash outside Detroit Lakes; rider treated for minor injuries.
Community
Planning continues for spring tourism events and early fishing opener preparations around the Detroit Lakes chain.
Prep Sports
Detroit Lakes basketball teams remain active in section playoff matchups this week.
West-Central Minnesota – Willmar
Crime & Public Safety
Kandiyohi County deputies reported several property-damage crashes overnight as light snow moved through the region.
Community
Agricultural groups in the Willmar area are monitoring soil moisture levels ahead of spring planting outlooks.
Prep Sports
Willmar High School boys basketball advanced in section tournament play with a close win in quarterfinal action.
Southeast Minnesota – Rochester
Crime & Public Safety
Rochester police arrested a suspect following a vehicle pursuit connected to a stolen vehicle report.
Fire crews responded to a medical call at a downtown residential complex; one person transported to hospital.
Community
Expansion planning continues around the Mayo Clinic district with additional housing proposals under review.
Prep Sports
Rochester schools competed in sectional girls basketball games; semifinal matchups are scheduled this week.
South-Central Minnesota – Mankato
Crime & Public Safety
Mankato police are investigating vandalism reported at a city park shelter overnight.
Blue Earth County deputies assisted with a rollover crash on a rural highway; driver suffered minor injuries.
Community
Local tourism groups are preparing spring events tied to riverfront recreation along the Minnesota River.
Prep Sports
Mankato-area wrestling and basketball teams continue postseason competition across several classes.
Lake Minnetonka Area Notes
(Serving communities including Lake Minnetonka, Wayzata, Excelsior, Mound, Orono, Minnetrista, Shorewood, Deephaven)
Public Safety
South Lake Minnetonka police agencies reported a handful of minor crashes during light snow and icy roads early this morning.
Marine patrol units remain off the lake as ice conditions deteriorate toward late-winter thaw.
Community
Restaurants and breweries around Excelsior and Wayzata reported steady mid-week traffic as residents prepare for upcoming St. Patrick’s festivities.
Several local city councils are beginning spring park and dock-installation planning.
Prep Sports
Schools in the Minnetonka / Orono / Westonka districts continue sectional basketball play this week.
Hockey postseason celebrations continue after strong performances from Lake Minnetonka–area teams at the state tournament.
Tonight → Tomorrow: Weather Outlook
Tonight: Light snow or flurries statewide with breezy conditions; lows generally 18–26°F. Roads may be slick in western and northern Minnesota.
Tomorrow: Cloudy early with some sun later; breezy with highs mid-30s to near 40°F in southern and central Minnesota.
Late week trend: Colder air returns by the weekend with occasional snow chances.
