Minnesota Today 3/11/26
Here is your Minnesota Regional News Briefing (past ~24 hours)
Minnesota Regional News Briefing
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Public Safety & Crime
Immigration enforcement tensions continue in the metro area after several recent courthouse detentions during federal operations. Minnesota’s chief justice reiterated she cannot restrict federal agents operating near courthouses, despite requests from state prosecutors concerned about intimidation of witnesses and defendants.
Traffic incidents were reported during snowfall moving through the metro Tuesday night, with spinouts and minor crashes reported on several highways.
An Eagan man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of two, according to recent charging documents.
Government & Economy
Dozens of metro school districts are facing combined deficits of about $223 million, prompting discussions of cuts and budget changes for the next academic year.
Duluth–Superior
Local Developments
A Duluth brewery announced plans to open a breakfast bagel shop connected to its operation this spring, reflecting continued growth in the city’s craft brewery scene.
Public Safety
Police activity in the Duluth area has focused on weather-related crashes and slippery roads as light snow moved through northeast Minnesota overnight.
Moorhead–Fargo (Red River Valley)
Public Safety
Local law enforcement in the Moorhead area reported several weather-related crashes and slide-offs early this week as temperatures fluctuated around freezing.
Community
Schools and city officials continue monitoring spring flooding potential along the Red River, though conditions remain typical for early March.
Detroit Lakes & Becker County
Community / Local Government
City and county officials continue preparing for spring tourism and lake-area events, while monitoring snowpack and runoff conditions affecting regional lakes.
Public Safety
Area deputies responded to minor traffic crashes on snow-covered rural highways overnight as temperatures dipped below freezing.
Willmar & Kandiyohi County
Crime & Law Enforcement
Recent police reports include multiple arrests:
A 30-year-old man arrested on a warrant tied to a fifth-degree drug sale case.
Three people arrested on drug charges after probation agents searched a residence in northwest Willmar.
Another individual arrested after a disturbance call requesting removal from a property.
These arrests stem from incidents occurring over the weekend but appearing in official records released this week.
Rochester (Southeast Minnesota)
Government & Education
The Rochester School Board is seeking legislative changes to its election structure, which dates back to 1974 and was originally designed to prevent “bullet voting.”
Public Safety
Local police activity in the past day has included routine calls and weather-related traffic issues as snow moved through southeast Minnesota.
Mankato & Southern Minnesota
Community / Public Safety
Police responded to minor crashes and slide-offs across the Mankato area as overnight temperatures dropped below freezing following light snowfall.
Economy
Local businesses and tourism officials are preparing for St. Patrick’s weekend events, which typically bring increased visitors to downtown Mankato.
Minnesota Prep Sports
High School Basketball
Minnesota State High School League girls basketball state tournament begins this week, with teams from across the state arriving for games starting Wednesday.
Hockey
The Minnesota boys state hockey tournament season recently wrapped up with section champions advancing to St. Paul for the final rounds earlier this month.
Spring Sports
High school baseball and track teams statewide are beginning preseason practices ahead of the spring season, with scrimmages expected soon.
Statewide Weather Outlook
Tonight
Cloudy with scattered light snow showers in central and northern Minnesota.
Lows: 20–28°F statewide, colder in the Iron Range.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with occasional light snow or flurries.
Highs: 30–36°F north, mid-30s to near 40°F south.
Key Pattern
Several weak storm systems moving through the Upper Midwest this week, meaning periodic snow chances and fluctuating temperatures.