🚨 Crime & Public Safety

Twin Cities

Metro police agencies reported routine overnight activity including assault calls, domestic disputes, and theft reports across Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Traffic units handled multiple weather-related spin-outs and minor crashes early this morning on metro freeways after slick overnight conditions.

Duluth–Superior

Duluth police handled bar-closing disturbances, traffic stops, and welfare checks in Canal Park and downtown overnight.

Investigators continue follow-up work on earlier violent-crime cases while processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Moorhead–Fargo

Fargo and Moorhead police logged overnight crashes and medical assists, typical for mid-week evenings in the downtown entertainment district.

Detroit Lakes / Becker County

Becker County deputies responded to vehicle slide-offs and property-damage crashes as temperatures hovered around freezing overnight.

Willmar / Kandiyohi County

Authorities handled theft reports, suspicious-activity calls, and disturbance complaints overnight. No major injuries reported.

Rochester

A major developing case: Rochester police fatally shot a man during a mental-health crisis call Wednesday night .

Officers were responding to a domestic-related incident around 9:30 p.m. on Ashland Drive NW when a struggle occurred and the man allegedly grabbed an officer’s firearm , prompting another officer to shoot him.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now conducting the independent investigation, which is standard procedure for police deadly-force incidents in Minnesota.

Mankato

Mankato Public Safety reported DWI arrests and bar-closing disturbances late Tuesday and Wednesday nights tied to college nightlife.

Marshall / Lyon County

Mostly routine public-safety calls reported, including medical assists, welfare checks, and minor traffic crashes.

📡 Minnesota Scanner & Breaking Incidents

(Past ~12–24 hours – early reports)

Multiple freeway spin-outs reported across the Twin Cities early this morning during the commute.

EMS calls for falls on icy sidewalks across several metro neighborhoods.

Vehicle ditch recoveries reported overnight across central Minnesota highways.

Northern Minnesota scanners noted minor crash responses along the North Shore and Iron Range corridors.

👂 Minnesota Rumor & Scanner Chatter

(Unconfirmed / preliminary chatter)

Reports of temporary police perimeter activity in south Minneapolis overnight, though no confirmed arrest announcements yet.

Scanner listeners noted increased patrol presence around entertainment districts ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend events.

Multiple state patrol units responding to crash clusters during the early commute.

(These items originate from scanners and local chatter and may change as official information is released.)

🏒 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Hockey (State Tournament)

The Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament recently wrapped up in St. Paul: Moorhead Spuds defeated Minnetonka Skippers 5–4 in double overtime to win the Class AA championship. Warroad Warriors beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5–4 in overtime for the Class A title.



Prep Basketball (Section Play)

Section tournament matchups underway statewide include:

Springfield Tigers vs Janesville‑Waldorf‑Pemberton Bulldogs

Upsala Cardinals vs Braham Bombers

Nevis Tigers vs Sebeka Trojans

Girls section championship games are also being decided statewide this week.

🌦️ Minnesota Weather Outlook (Tonight → Tomorrow)

Tonight

Partly cloudy statewide

Lows: 20s north / low-30s south

Friday

Increasing clouds with milder temperatures

Highs: mid-30s north to mid-40s south

Trend:

A developing storm system could bring rain to southern Minnesota and mixed precipitation north heading into the weekend.

🚔 Minnesota Major Warrants & Manhunts (Active Watch)

State and federal law-enforcement agencies continue to track:

Violent-crime fugitives wanted on outstanding felony warrants across the Twin Cities metro.

Drug-trafficking suspects connected to regional trafficking networks operating between Minnesota and neighboring states.

Federal immigration enforcement operations related to Operation Metro Surge, which has resulted in hundreds of arrests tied to criminal immigration cases and transfers from state custody.

Authorities typically coordinate through the U.S. Marshals Service, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and local sheriff’s offices for fugitive apprehension.

⚖️ Minnesota Political & Fraud Investigation Watch

State Fraud Investigations

Whistleblowers and investigators continue raising concerns about large-scale fraud in Minnesota public-assistance and contracting programs , with federal estimates suggesting billions may have been stolen through fraudulent organizations posing as legitimate providers .

Allegations include claims that warnings about fraud risks were ignored or discouraged within state agencies, according to whistleblower accounts.

Legislative Response

Lawmakers have discussed strengthening whistleblower protections for state employees who report suspected public-program fraud to oversight bodies or law enforcement.

Congressional figures and federal investigators have called for expanded protections for whistleblowers and stronger oversight of Minnesota state programs.

