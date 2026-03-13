🚨 Crime & Public Safety

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

Police across Minneapolis and St. Paul handled routine overnight calls including assaults, domestic disputes, thefts, and vehicle break-ins .

Minnesota State Patrol responded to multiple spin-outs and minor crashes on major metro routes including I-94 and I-35W as temperatures hovered near freezing.

EMS crews responded to several slip-and-fall injuries on icy sidewalks around the metro.

Duluth–Superior

Police in Duluth handled bar-closing disturbances, intoxication complaints, and traffic stops around Canal Park and downtown.

Authorities continue investigating several recent violent-crime cases across the Northland region.

Moorhead–Fargo

Officers in Moorhead and Fargo logged domestic incidents, welfare checks, and minor crashes overnight.

Detroit Lakes / Becker County

Deputies around Detroit Lakes responded to vehicle slide-offs and property-damage crashes on rural highways during overnight temperature swings.

Willmar

Police in Willmar and Kandiyohi County handled theft reports, disturbances, and suspicious-activity callsovernight.

Rochester

Officers in Rochester responded to assault complaints and disorderly conduct calls near downtown nightlife districts.

Mankato

Mankato Public Safety reported DWI arrests and alcohol-related disturbances tied to college nightlife.

Marshall

Police in Marshall logged routine calls including medical assists, welfare checks, and minor traffic crashes.

📡 Minnesota Scanner & Breaking Incidents

(Preliminary reports from scanner traffic)

Crash clusters during the morning commute across Twin Cities freeways.

Several EMS responses for falls on icy sidewalks in metro neighborhoods.

Vehicle ditch recoveries reported across central Minnesota rural highways.

Northern Minnesota scanners reported minor crashes along the North Shore and Iron Range corridors.

👂 Minnesota Rumor & Scanner Chatter

(Unconfirmed information circulating locally)

Reports of a brief police perimeter in south Minneapolis overnight , though no official details yet released.

Scanner listeners noted increased patrol presence in metro entertainment districts ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Multiple state patrol responses to crash clusters during the early commute.

🏒 Prep Sports Roundup

State Hockey Tournament Recap

The Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament concluded at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul:

Moorhead Spuds defeated Minnetonka Skippers 5–4 in double overtime to win the Class AA championship.

Warroad Warriors beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5–4 in overtime for the Class A title.

Prep Basketball

Section tournaments continue statewide as teams compete for state-tournament berths.

Recent matchups include:

Springfield vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Upsala vs Braham

Nevis vs Sebeka

🌦️ Minnesota Weather Outlook (Tonight → Tomorrow)

Key Weather Points

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows upper-20s north / low-30s south .

Tomorrow: Breezy with highs mid-30s north to near 40 south .

Winter Storm Warning: A major weekend storm is expected with 10–16 inches of snow possible across parts of central and eastern Minnesota, along with 40 mph wind gusts that could create near-blizzard conditions.

Travel across much of the state may become dangerous from Saturday night through Monday morning.

🚔 Minnesota Major Warrants & Manhunts (Active Statewide)

Law-enforcement agencies across Minnesota continue active searches for:

Violent-crime fugitives with outstanding felony warrants in the Twin Cities.

Drug-trafficking suspects connected to regional narcotics networks operating across the Upper Midwest.

Repeat offenders wanted for weapons and assault charges who have fled local jurisdictions.

Multi-agency operations typically involve:

U.S. Marshals Service

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Regional sheriff fugitive task forces.

⚖️ Minnesota Political & Fraud Investigation Watch

Ongoing investigations continue into alleged fraud involving state-funded programs and nonprofit contractors.

Key issues under scrutiny include:

Oversight failures within state grant and reimbursement programs .

Claims from whistleblowers alleging warnings about fraud risks were ignored inside state agencies .

Federal investigations related to pandemic-era public funding programs.

Legislators in Minnesota are discussing potential reforms such as:

Expanded whistleblower protections

Stronger financial audits and fraud-prevention systems

Expanded investigative authority for oversight bodies.

📻 Minnesota Media & Local Radio Headlines (Last 24 Hours)

Stories receiving the most attention across Minnesota TV and radio stations:

Morning commute crashes across the Twin Cities due to slick roads.

Continued reporting on fraud investigations and whistleblower allegations involving state programs.

Extensive prep sports postseason coverage statewide.

Early warnings about the potential weekend winter storm expected to impact travel across Minnesota.

Radio coverage across Minneapolis, Duluth, Fargo–Moorhead, Rochester, and Mankato is also focusing on storm preparation and travel advisories.

🏛️ Minnesota Political & Capitol Insider Rumors

(Capitol chatter – not officially confirmed)

Lawmakers are reportedly discussing expanded legislative investigations into fraud oversight failures within state agencies.

Talk circulating inside the Minnesota State Capitol about creating a state inspector-general-type office focused on public-program spending oversight.

Political insiders say additional whistleblowers could come forward regarding state-agency fraud concerns.

(These items represent political chatter and may evolve as official information emerges.)

✅ Key Minnesota Themes Today