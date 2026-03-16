Minnesota Today 3/16/26
Minnesota Regional News Briefing (past ~24 hours) covering Twin Cities, Duluth–Superior, Moorhead–Fargo, Detroit Lakes, Willmar, Rochester, Mankato, and Marshall including crime & public-safety, prep
🚨 Crime & Public Safety
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Minneapolis police are investigating recent gunfire incidents and assaults, including a fatal shooting earlier in the week where officers are still searching for suspects.
Statewide weather conditions contributed to numerous crashes and spin-outs over the weekend storm, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting more than 100 crashes statewide, including injuries.
Fire investigators are also examining a fatal house fire in Minneapolis, reported as the city’s first deadly fire of 2026.
Duluth–Superior
Police in Duluth reported routine overnight calls including traffic incidents and bar-closing disturbances in the Canal Park area as crews focused on storm recovery and road clearing.
Moorhead–Fargo
Law-enforcement agencies in Moorhead and Fargo handled vehicle crashes, welfare checks, and domestic-disturbance calls overnight.
Detroit Lakes / Becker County
Deputies around Detroit Lakes responded to slide-offs and minor crashes as highways reopened following heavy snow.
Willmar
Police in Willmar logged theft reports and disturbance calls overnight while monitoring storm-related travel issues.
Rochester
In Rochester, investigators continue reviewing a recent police-involved shooting tied to a domestic-incident call; the state investigative agency is reviewing the use of force.
Mankato
Mankato Public Safety reported DWI arrests and alcohol-related disturbances tied to late-night college activity.
Marshall
Police in Marshall reported mostly routine calls, including medical assists and traffic incidents.
📡 Minnesota Scanner & Breaking Incidents
(Preliminary scanner traffic and emergency calls)
Clusters of crashes during the morning commute following the major storm.
Vehicle ditch recoveries reported on rural highways across western and central Minnesota.
EMS calls for falls and weather-related injuries across metro neighborhoods.
🏒 Prep Sports Roundup
State Hockey Championship
The Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament concluded in St. Paul:
Moorhead Spuds defeated Minnetonka Skippers 5–4 in double overtime to win the Class AA title.
Warroad Warriors beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5–4 in overtime to win Class A.
Prep Basketball
Section tournaments continue statewide as teams compete for state tournament berths.
🌨️ Minnesota Storm Snowfall Totals
Recent storm totals reported across Minnesota and neighboring regions:
Twin Cities metro: roughly 5–14 inches depending on location.
Southeastern Minnesota: 20+ inches in some communities.
Kellogg (SE Minnesota): about 25 inches — among the highest totals reported.
Areas south of the metro: widespread 12–20+ inch totals with blizzard conditions and travel advisories.
Heavy snowfall and strong winds caused dangerous travel conditions and school closures across much of the state.
🌦️ Minnesota Weather Outlook (Tonight → Tomorrow)
Tonight: Clearing skies with lows mid-20s north to low-30s south.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny statewide with highs upper-30s north to mid-40s south.
Late week: A smaller system may bring light snow (generally under 3 inches) to parts of northern Minnesota.
🚔 Minnesota Major Warrants & Manhunts (Active Statewide)
State and federal law-enforcement agencies continue searches for:
Violent-crime fugitives with active felony warrants in the Twin Cities metro.
Drug-trafficking suspects tied to regional narcotics networks across Minnesota and neighboring states.
Repeat offenders wanted for weapons and assault charges.
Fugitive operations typically involve:
U.S. Marshals Service
Minnesota Department of Public Safety
Regional sheriff’s offices and fugitive task forces.
⚖️ Minnesota Political & Fraud Investigation Watch
State lawmakers and federal investigators continue reviewing large-scale fraud cases involving public programs and nonprofit contractors.
Key concerns include:
Oversight failures in state grant and reimbursement programs.
Whistleblower allegations that internal warnings about fraud were ignored or discouraged.
Ongoing federal investigations related to pandemic-era program funding.
Possible legislative responses include:
Expanded whistleblower protections
Increased state auditing and fraud-prevention oversight.
📻 Minnesota Media & Local Radio Headlines (Last 24 Hours)
Stories dominating regional coverage:
Major March snowstorm impacts and cleanup across Minnesota.
School closures and highway travel advisories due to blizzard conditions.
Prep sports postseason coverage statewide.
Continued reporting on state fraud investigations and oversight concerns.
Radio stations in Minneapolis, Duluth, Fargo–Moorhead, Rochester, and Mankato also focused on storm recovery and travel safety.
🏛️ Minnesota Political & Capitol Insider Rumors
(Capitol chatter – unconfirmed)
Discussions inside the Minnesota State Capitol about expanding legislative investigations into state program fraud oversight failures.
Some lawmakers reportedly pushing for creation of a state inspector-general-type office focused on government spending oversight.
Political insiders say additional whistleblowers may emerge in coming weeks regarding fraud investigations.
✅ Key Minnesota Themes Today
Minnesota continues digging out from a major March snowstorm, with some areas seeing 20+ inches of snow.
Public-safety activity statewide is dominated by storm-related crashes and emergency calls.
Prep sports postseason remains a major storyline.
Fraud investigations and whistleblower claims continue shaping the political landscape.
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