Minnesota Today 3/17/26 🧙♂️
Headlines from the past 24 hours
🚨 Crime & Public Safety
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Metro agencies handled assaults, domestic incidents, and theft reports overnight.
Minnesota State Patrol responded to numerous spin-outs and crashes tied to lingering slick spots following the recent storm.
EMS crews logged multiple fall-related injuries on icy sidewalks.
Duluth–Superior / Iron Range
Police in Duluth responded to bar-closing disturbances, intoxication calls, and traffic stops in Canal Park.
On the Iron Range, agencies reported weather-related crashes and rural response calls as roads continue to improve after snowfall.
Regional departments continue follow-up on recent violent-crime cases.
Moorhead–Fargo / East Grand Forks–Grand Forks
Authorities in Moorhead and Fargo handled overnight disturbances, crashes, and welfare checks.
In East Grand Forks and Grand Forks, police reported routine calls with an uptick in traffic incidents tied to snow-covered roads.
Detroit Lakes
Deputies in Detroit Lakes responded to vehicle slide-offs and ditch recoveries on rural highways.
Willmar
Police in Willmar handled theft complaints, disturbances, and suspicious-activity calls overnight.
Rochester
Officers in Rochester responded to assaults and disorderly conduct calls near nightlife areas; investigators continue reviewing a recent police-use-of-force case.
Mankato
Mankato Public Safety reported DWI arrests and bar-closing disturbances tied to college activity.
Marshall
Police in Marshall reported routine overnight calls, including medical assists and minor crashes.
📡 Minnesota Scanner & Breaking Incidents
(Early, real-time activity)
Crash clusters during commute hours across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.
Vehicle ditch recoveries reported across western and central Minnesota.
Slip-and-fall EMS calls remain elevated in urban areas.
Northern Minnesota scanners reported minor crashes and spin-outs along Highways 53, 169, and North Shore routes.
👂 Minnesota Rumor & Scanner Chatter
(Unconfirmed)
Reports of a brief overnight police perimeter in south Minneapolis.
Increased patrol presence in entertainment districts ahead of St. Patrick’s celebrations.
Continued chatter about heavy state patrol activity tied to crash responses statewide.
🏒 Prep Sports Roundup
State Hockey (Final)
The Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center concluded:
Moorhead Spuds beat Minnetonka Skippers 5–4 (2OT) – Class AA champs
Warroad Warriors beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5–4 (OT) – Class A champs
Prep Basketball
Section tournaments continue statewide with teams competing for state tournament berths this week.
🌨️ Storm Snowfall Totals (Recent System)
Twin Cities metro: ~5–14 inches
Central Minnesota: 6–12 inches
Southern Minnesota: 12–20+ inches
Southeast Minnesota (including Rochester area): 20–25 inches in spots
Blizzard conditions reported in open areas with strong winds and near-zero visibility
🌦️ Minnesota Weather Outlook (Tonight → Tomorrow)
Tonight
Clearing skies
Lows: 20s north / low-30s south
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny statewide
Highs: mid-30s north to mid-40s south
Trend
Gradual warming continues
Next system later in the week may bring light snow north / rain south
🚔 Minnesota Major Warrants & Manhunts (Active Statewide)
Ongoing fugitive operations across Minnesota include:
Violent felony suspects wanted in metro and regional jurisdictions
Drug-trafficking fugitives tied to multi-state operations
Repeat violent offenders avoiding court appearances
Agencies involved:
U.S. Marshals Service
Minnesota Department of Public Safety
Regional sheriff task forces
⚖️ Minnesota Political & Fraud Investigation Watch
Active areas of focus:
Ongoing scrutiny of state program fraud involving nonprofits and public funds
Whistleblower claims alleging internal warnings were ignored by agencies
Federal investigations tied to pandemic-era funding misuse
At the legislature:
Discussions around stronger whistleblower protections
Expanded audit authority and fraud detection systems
Potential restructuring of oversight mechanisms
📻 Minnesota Media & Local Radio Headlines (Last 24 Hours)
Top stories across statewide outlets:
Storm cleanup and snowfall totals dominating coverage
Travel impacts and crash reports following the storm
Prep hockey championships and basketball section tournaments
Continued reporting on state fraud investigations and oversight failures
Stations in Minneapolis, Duluth, Fargo–Moorhead, Rochester, and Mankato are also highlighting warming temperatures and improving road conditions.
🏛️ Minnesota Political & Capitol Insider Rumors
(Unconfirmed Capitol chatter)
Growing talk of expanded legislative investigations into fraud oversight failures
Discussions about creating a state inspector-general office for program accountability
Rumors that additional whistleblowers may soon come forward
Internal debate over how aggressively to pursue agency leadership accountability
✅ Key Minnesota Themes Today
Statewide focus remains on storm recovery and hazardous travel impacts
Public-safety calls dominated by weather-related crashes and injuries
Prep sports postseason continues to drive headlines
Fraud investigations and whistleblower pressure remain central political issues
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