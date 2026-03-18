Minnesota Today 3/18/26
Statewide news update past 24 hours
Minnesota Regional News Briefing
Past ~24 Hours | Twin Cities • Duluth–Superior • Moorhead–Fargo • East Grand Forks–Grand Forks • Iron Range • Detroit Lakes • Willmar • Rochester • Mankato • Marshall
🚨 Crime & Public Safety
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Police in Minneapolis and St. Paul handled assaults, domestic incidents, thefts, and disorderly conduct callsovernight.
Minnesota State Patrol reported numerous spin-outs and minor crashes during the morning commute due to lingering slick spots.
EMS crews responded to slip-and-fall injuries tied to melt/refreeze conditions.
Duluth–Superior
Police in Duluth handled bar-closing disturbances, intoxication calls, and traffic stops in Canal Park.
Ongoing follow-up continues on prior violent-crime cases as investigators process evidence.
Iron Range
Agencies across the Iron Range (Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth corridor) reported weather-related crashes and rural emergency calls.
No major new violent incidents publicly reported in the last 24 hours.
Moorhead–Fargo
Authorities in Moorhead and Fargo logged domestic incidents, welfare checks, and minor crashes near downtown districts.
East Grand Forks–Grand Forks
Police in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks reported routine calls with an uptick in traffic incidents due to packed snow and ice.
Detroit Lakes
Deputies in Detroit Lakes handled ditch recoveries and slide-offs on rural roads.
Willmar
Police in Willmar responded to thefts, disturbances, and suspicious-activity calls overnight.
Rochester
Officers in Rochester handled assault and disorderly conduct calls tied to nightlife areas.
Continued attention on a recent police use-of-force investigation remains a key local public-safety story.
Mankato
Mankato Public Safety reported DWI arrests and bar-closing disturbances tied to college activity.
Marshall
Police in Marshall reported routine overnight activity, including medical assists and minor crashes.
📡 Minnesota Scanner & Breaking Incidents
(Early / developing activity)
Crash clusters across Twin Cities freeways during commute hours
Vehicle ditch recoveries across central and western Minnesota
Slip-and-fall EMS calls elevated in metro areas
Northern corridors reporting spin-outs and icy road incidents
👂 Minnesota Rumor & Scanner Chatter
(Unconfirmed)
Brief police perimeter reported in south Minneapolis overnight
Increased patrol presence in entertainment districts ahead of St. Patrick’s weekend
Scanner chatter of heavy state patrol activity tied to crash response statewide
🏒 Prep Sports Roundup
State Hockey Championships
The Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center concluded:
Moorhead Spuds defeated Minnetonka Skippers 5–4 (2OT) – Class AA champions
Warroad Warriors defeated Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5–4 (OT) – Class A champions
Prep Basketball
Section tournaments continue statewide with teams competing for state tournament berths.
🌦️ Minnesota Weather Outlook (Tonight → Tomorrow)
Tonight: Clearing skies
Lows: 20s north / low 30s south
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny statewide
Highs: mid-30s north to mid-40s south
Trend: Gradual warming continues with a potential late-week system bringing light snow north / rain south.
🚔 Minnesota Major Warrants & Manhunts (Active Statewide)
Active statewide enforcement focus includes:
Violent felony fugitives in the Twin Cities and regional hubs
Drug-trafficking suspects tied to Upper Midwest networks
Repeat violent offenders avoiding court or probation compliance
Primary agencies involved:
U.S. Marshals Service
Minnesota Department of Public Safety
Regional sheriff fugitive task forces
⚖️ Minnesota Political & Fraud Investigation Watch
Ongoing investigations continue into state program fraud and oversight failures:
Allegations that fraud involving public funds and nonprofit programs went undetected or unaddressed
Whistleblower claims that internal warnings were ignored within agencies
Continued federal scrutiny tied to pandemic-era funding programs
At the legislature:
Discussion of expanded whistleblower protections
Push for stronger auditing and oversight systems
Consideration of structural reforms to state oversight mechanisms
📻 Minnesota Media & Local Radio Headlines (Last 24 Hours)
Top themes across Minnesota outlets:
Post-storm cleanup and lingering travel impacts
Crash reports and hazardous driving conditions
Prep sports postseason coverage (hockey + basketball)
Continued coverage of state fraud investigations and whistleblower concerns
Stations in Minneapolis, Duluth, Fargo–Moorhead, Rochester, and Mankato also highlighted warming temperatures and improving conditions.
🏛️ Minnesota Political & Capitol Insider Rumors
(Unconfirmed Capitol chatter)
Growing talk of expanded legislative probes into fraud oversight failures
Discussions around creating a state inspector general–style office
Rumors of additional whistleblowers preparing to come forward
Internal debate over accountability for agency leadership
✅ Key Minnesota Themes Today
Routine public-safety activity statewide, with weather-related incidents leading calls
Post-storm recovery still influencing travel and emergency response patterns
Prep sports postseason remains a major storyline
Fraud investigations and whistleblower pressure continue shaping Minnesota politics
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