Minnesota Today 3/2/26
Here’s your most current regional Minnesota news from Feb. 28 through today (Mon, Mar. 2, 2026)
📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS — Feb. 28 – Mar. 2, 2026
🔹 Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
• Protests & Law Enforcement Clashes
Dozens of anti-ICE protesters clashed with law enforcement outside the Whipple Federal Building on Sunday. Authorities declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after protesters blocked roads and allegedly threw objects; arrests were made. Deputies also came under scrutiny after video showed one officer pushing a protester’s head to the ground, and internal investigations are underway.
• Ongoing Immigrant Enforcement Debate
Coverage continues on the state and local responses to federal immigration enforcement (Operation Metro Surge), including housing and rental aid actions by cities in the metro.
• Crime Updates
Local crime reports include severe injury cases and major collisions across the metro, with police seeking suspects in a serious assault involving a log attack in Minneapolis.
• Entertainment & Events
Twin Cities runners tackled a unique Skyway 5K race weaving through downtown Minneapolis skyways — a fun community event on Feb. 28.
🌲 Duluth-Superior
While no major breaking headline in the past 24 hours, community and regional news programming (e.g., Lakeland PBS segments) continues routine reporting on Northland conditions and winter issues. Local outlets still monitor weather impacts and transport advisories in the Duluth area.
📍 Moorhead-Fargo
• College Basketball Action
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament saw Augustana men’s team upset Minnesota State–Moorhead 83-82 in overtime, ending MSUM’s tournament run.
This result highlights regional college sports competitiveness and local fan interest around Spring athletics.
🩻 Rochester & South Central Minnesota
• Winter Storm Aftermath & Snow Totals
A narrow band of snow brought significant accumulations across southeastern Minnesota on Feb. 28, with Rochester reporting 4.9 inches for the storm.
Local roads and community crews remain active in cleanup and winter travel advisories.
• Traffic & Weather Reports
Rochester’s varied snow totals (from ~1 inch in northern sections to ~8 inches in parts of Olmsted County) show localized impacts from the late winter storm.
📍 Mankato & South Central
Statewide snow data indicates Mankato reported about 4.5 inches of snow on Feb. 28.
Other southern Minnesota traffic and weather updates continue through local media, often focusing on travel conditions and community responses to winter weather.
📍 Willmar & West Central Minnesota
• High School Basketball Success
The Willmar Cardinals girls basketball team won an overtime thriller 56-53 over Fergus Falls, advancing to the Section 8AAA championship game next Thursday.
🏀 Local & Regional Sports Highlights
• NSIC Basketball:
MSU-Moorhead men lost a hard-fought NSIC tournament game in OT to Augustana, ending their postseason hopes for now.
• High School Sports:
Willmar girls basketball earned a close Section playoff win and move on to a title game.
• Twin Cities Running & Events:
The Skyway 5K and ongoing community events offered weekend athletic and cultural activities in Minneapolis.
🌦️ STATEWIDE WEATHER FORECAST — Tonight and tomorrow
Here’s the forecast for Minnesota from Monday night (Mar. 2) through the coming weekend, based on the latest National Weather Service guidance:
🌙 Tonight (Mon, Mar. 2)
Cloudy and cool with lows near the mid-30s across the Twin Cities metro.
Southern and central Minnesota (including Rochester and Mankato) will see similar chilly, cloudy conditions.
Northern areas like Duluth remain cool with upper 20s to low 30s overnight.
☀️ Tuesday (Mar. 3)
**Partly cloudy to cloudy with highs rising into the upper 40s and low 50s statewide.
Mild air moving in will make for more comfortable late-winter weather, though chances for light sprinkle or rain showers can’t be ruled out later Tuesday night in southern Minnesota.
