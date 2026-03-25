Minnesota Today 3/25/26
Minnesota statewide news brief (past ~24 hours)
📰 MINNESOTA NEWS (Past ~24 Hours)
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Deadly shooting under investigation: A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old injured in a south Minneapolis apartment shooting; suspects fled and no arrests have been announced.
Ongoing violence cases: Authorities continue investigating multiple recent shootings, including incidents involving teenagers and separate fatal shootings across Minneapolis neighborhoods.
Fire fatality case remains active: Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a recent fatal Minneapolis house fire, the city’s first fire-related death of 2026.
Northwest MN (Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks–East Grand Forks)
No major breaking incidents reported in the last 24 hours.
Flood monitoring increasing as temperatures warm and snowpack melts in the Red River Valley.
Northland (Duluth–Superior / Iron Range)
Environmental management: Duluth officials preparing controlled burn work on Park Point forest to support ecosystem health.
Regional focus remains on:
Ice and lake condition changes
Transition into spring weather patterns
Lakes Area (Detroit Lakes / Brainerd)
Quiet 24-hour cycle.
Local officials emphasizing:
Road restrictions due to thaw
Variable lake ice conditions
Central MN (St. Cloud)
Public safety concern: Case involving a St. Cloud State student accused of threatening a shooting continues moving through the legal system.
Western MN (Willmar / Marshall / Worthington)
No major new incidents reported.
Ongoing concerns:
Spring thaw road damage
Agricultural season preparation
Southern MN (Albert Lea / Rochester / Mankato / Lake City)
No major breaking news in the last 24 hours.
Regional legislative and economic issues remain the primary focus, including business impacts tied to recent enforcement operations discussed at the state level.
🏒🏀⚾🏈 MINNESOTA SPORTS
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Recent result: The Wild defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6–3, highlighted by a late third-period go-ahead goal.
Playoff positioning remains tight in the Central Division.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Continuing strong push in the Western Conference playoff race.
Late-season consistency will determine seeding.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Spring training winding down
Final roster decisions expected soon ahead of Opening Day.
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
Offseason activity:
Draft prep intensifying
Free agency evaluations ongoing
No major breaking roster moves in past 24 hours.
🌤️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (Tonight & Tomorrow)
Tonight
Mostly cloudy statewide
Lows: upper 20s north to mid-30s south
Light winds, quiet conditions
Tomorrow
Partly sunny and milder
Highs:
50s across southern & central Minnesota
30s–40s north
Dry overall, with gradual warming trend
⚠️ STATEWIDE THEMES
Urban crime: Continued focus on shootings in Minneapolis
Spring transition: Snowmelt → rising rivers, soft roads, changing lake ice
Post-blizzard recovery: Lingering impacts from the mid-March storm still influencing conditions statewide
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