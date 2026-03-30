Minnesota Today 3/30/26
Minnesota News Brief — Past ~24 Hours (Mar 29–30, 2026)
tomorrow.
📰 Minnesota News Brief — Past ~24 Hours (Mar 29–30, 2026)
🔴 Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Large crowds gathered in St. Paul over the weekend as part of nationwide “No Kings” protests, with tens of thousands attending demonstrations tied to immigration and federal policy concerns.
Community and cultural activity remains strong, with spring events, museum exhibits, and river wildlife celebrations underway across the metro.
The University of Minnesota community is mourning the death of longtime wrestling coach J Robinson (age 79).
🟡 Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks Region
In Moorhead, a unique inclusive pickleball scrimmage brought together Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing athletes—highlighting accessibility and community connection.
Regional notes: lingering attention on a recent Fargo shooting and a Warroad-area train derailment cleanup timeline (no major new updates reported today).
🟠 Greater Minnesota Highlights
Legislative / Political: Continued ripple effects from recent state-federal tensions over agriculture funding, immigration policy, and economic pressures on farmers (ongoing issue).
Outstate regions (Duluth, Iron Range, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Willmar, Rochester, Mankato, Worthington, Marshall):
No major breaking incidents reported statewide in the last 24 hours.
Recovery and infrastructure discussions continue following the mid-March blizzard that caused hundreds of crashes and significant snowfall totals statewide.
🏒🏈⚾🏀 Minnesota Sports Snapshot
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
Offseason mode continues; focus remains on draft prep and roster decisions (no major breaking moves in last 24 hours).
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Final tune-ups wrapping up as the regular season approaches; roster and pitching decisions remain the main storyline.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Late-season playoff positioning remains tight in the Western Conference; scoreboard watching is underway.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Pushing toward playoff seeding with strong late-season momentum; Western Conference standings remain competitive.
🏒 College Hockey (Notable)
Leadership change: University of Minnesota men’s hockey program recently named a new head coach, signaling a major shift heading into next season.
Weather
Tonight:
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Lows: upper 20s to mid-30s statewide
Light winds
Tomorrow:
Mild early spring conditions
Highs: upper 40s north to mid-50s south
Increasing clouds later in the day
Slight chance of rain developing late (especially southern MN)
🌡️ Pattern Ahead
Gradual warming trend continues early this week
Next system could bring rain (and possibly mixed precipitation north) midweek
⚡ Quick Takeaways
Major protest activity in the Twin Cities drew national attention.
Community-focused events and inclusive programs highlight positive local engagement.
No major breaking crime/disaster headlines statewide in the past day.
Spring weather trend continues after a historically intense mid-March blizzard.
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