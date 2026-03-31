Minnesota Today 3/31/26
Statewide Roundup
📰 Minnesota News Brief — Past ~24 Hours (Statewide Roundup)
🔴 Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
A Hennepin County investigation is underway after a deputy was filmed slamming a protester’s head during a recent anti-ICE demonstration outside the Whipple Federal Building. Authorities say internal affairs are reviewing the incident and use of force.
Housing pressure remains a major issue: a Twin Cities tenant coalition voted against launching a rent strike, but warned many residents are still struggling with unpaid rent tied to economic disruption and federal enforcement activity.
Political spotlight: Tim Walz and Keith Ellison were in Washington addressing congressional concerns over fraud in Minnesota social programs, adding to ongoing state-federal tensions.
🟡 Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks–East Grand Forks
Community-driven events continue to dominate headlines, with inclusive sports and civic engagement activities across the Red River Valley.
No major breaking crime or emergency developments reported in the past 24 hours.
🟠 Northern Minnesota (Duluth–Superior & Iron Range)
Quiet news cycle overall. Focus remains on:
Economic recovery from winter storms
Seasonal transition impacting tourism and outdoor industries
No significant breaking incidents reported.
🟤 Central Minnesota (Brainerd, St. Cloud, Willmar)
Regional law enforcement continues to highlight drug task force investigations and broader crime enforcement trends (ongoing cases, no major new breaks today).
Infrastructure and transportation planning updates (MnDOT corridor projects) continue across central corridors.
🔵 Southern Minnesota (Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)
No major breaking incidents in the past day.
Courts and justice system updates continue to ripple statewide, including recent high-profile sentencing cases tied to past violent crimes.
Agricultural and economic concerns remain a key storyline heading into spring planting season.
🏒🏈⚾🏀 Minnesota Sports
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
Quiet past 24 hours; offseason focus remains on draft positioning and roster evaluation.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Final preparations for the regular season continue; top prospects and AAA depth are a key storyline entering opening stretch.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Tight playoff race continues; every game critical in Western Conference standings.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Strong late-season push continues as they jockey for playoff seeding.
🏒 High School Sports
The Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament continues in St. Paul, drawing statewide attention and strong attendance.
🌦️ Minnesota Weather (Tonight & Tomorrow)
🌙 Tonight
Partly cloudy statewide
Lows: upper 20s north to mid-30s south
Light winds
🌤️ Tomorrow
Mild and gradually warming
Highs: upper 40s north, low–mid 50s south
Increasing clouds late
⛈️ Pattern Ahead
Warming trend continues this week
A developing system could bring rain (and possible mixed precip north) later this week with stronger spring storm potential.
⚡ Statewide Takeaways
Twin Cities remain the focal point with protests, policing scrutiny, and housing stress.
Greater Minnesota seeing a relatively quiet 24-hour news cycle.
Spring transition underway: warming temps, snowmelt, and upcoming storm chances.
Minnesota sports teams entering key late-season / preseason phases.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.