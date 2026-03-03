Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

• State prosecutors pursue immigration enforcement misconduct:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is investigating more than a dozen incidents involving federal immigration agents (including Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino) during the Operation Metro Surge crackdown. Prosecutors are collecting public-submitted evidence and considering charges where appropriate — even as federal authorities assert immunity for their agents.

• Anti-ICE protests and arrests continue to be part of local discussion, reflecting ongoing tensions over federal enforcement strategy in the metro area. (Protests and related events have been widely covered following earlier enforcement operations; see background coverage above in news carousel.)

Duluth-Superior

No major new breaking headline specifically identified for Duluth-Superior in the past 24 hours in the statewide feeds, but high school sports and community programming continue to be part of local reporting. Refer to statewide sports coverage below.

Moorhead-Fargo

Regional Boys High School Hockey tournament action has been a highlight — sixteen teams earned spots in the Minnesota High School Boys State Hockey Tournament at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, with Moorhead and other northern teams among the contenders.

Rochester & South Central Minnesota

The local sports scene remains active with prep basketball reporting, including high-scoring performances around southern Minnesota teams. In one recent prep basketball update, Goodhue’s lead guard scored 34 points in a dominant sectional win — indicative of broader area action that includes Rochester-area competition.

Mankato

No major Mankato-specific news headline in the last 24 hours from statewide sources; local coverage continues via area outlets on community and sports events.

Willmar & West Central Minnesota

While no distinct breaking news from Willmar specifically was flagged in the last 24 hours, statewide prep sports and community interest stories continue to involve central Minnesota teams and events. Prep sports rally coverage spans the region.

🏒 Local & Regional Sports (Latest)

• High School Hockey:

Sixteen teams are now set for the Minnesota High School Boys State Hockey Tournament at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul — one of the year’s biggest prep sports highlights.

• High School Basketball:

Prep teams around the state (including Goodhue, Triton, Lake City, and others) posted big scores and individual performances in recent games, showing deep statewide engagement in late-season basketball.

🌦️ Weather Forecast — Tonight & Tomorrow

Here’s the statewide weather outlook for Minnesota, including metro and greater regional conditions:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s°F across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities , Rochester , Mankato , and Moorhead-Fargo .

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected with light winds statewide.

TOMORROW (Wednesday):

Warmer conditions arrive with daytime highs likely into the mid-50s°F or even upper 50s in southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities region.

Northern areas like Duluth-Superior will also see a milder day with highs generally in the 40s°F .

A spring storm system could develop later in the week, bringing rain and potentially more active weather by Thursday night or Friday.

Summary:

Tonight: cool but mild for early March, clouds moving out;

Tomorrow: warmer with sunshine, setting up a pre-spring vibe before the next weather system.