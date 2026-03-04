Minnesota Today 3/4/26
Here is your Minnesota regional news briefing for the past ~24 hours.
📰 Minnesota Regional News (Past ~24 Hours)
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
A major housing-affordability debate continues across the metro. The tenant group Twin Cities Tenants voted not to authorize a rent strike, but said the financial strain on renters remains severe, citing tens of millions of dollars in unmet rental assistance needs.
In criminal justice news, a Minneapolis man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2022 killing of North High School student Deshaun Hill after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Local sports
The Minnesota high school boys hockey postseason is underway, with teams competing in section tournaments to determine the 16 teams advancing to the state tournament in St. Paul.
Duluth–Superior
Northland coverage today has focused primarily on winter-to-spring seasonal conditions and transportation, as milder temperatures begin affecting ice conditions and regional travel.
Local prep sports coverage remains active with hockey section play feeding into the statewide tournament.
Moorhead–Fargo
Moorhead continues to follow the high school hockey postseason, with regional teams pushing toward state tournament qualification in St. Paul.
Fargo-Moorhead outlets are also monitoring early-season river conditions along the Red River as temperatures gradually warm.
Rochester (SE Minnesota)
Rochester regional news coverage today has centered on state political developments and housing issuesaffecting southern Minnesota residents.
Prep basketball and hockey remain the dominant local sports stories as section playoffs continue statewide.
Mankato / South-Central Minnesota
No major breaking public-safety incidents reported in the past 24 hours, but local schools and prep athleticsremain the top local coverage.
Mankato West and other area teams are participating in the current Minnesota high-school tournament season.
Willmar & West-Central Minnesota
West-central Minnesota communities are monitoring seasonal road and agricultural outlooks as temperatures begin trending warmer.
High school basketball and hockey playoffs continue to drive local sports coverage in the Willmar region.
🏒 Minnesota Local Sports Snapshot
High School Boys Hockey: Section tournaments are determining the 16 teams advancing to the state championship tournament in St. Paul.
Prep Basketball: Section tournament games are ongoing across Minnesota as teams compete for state tournament berths.
🌦 Minnesota Statewide Weather Forecast
Tonight
Partly cloudy statewide
Low temperatures:
Twin Cities: around 30–32°F
Duluth-Superior: mid-20s to upper-20s
Moorhead-Fargo / Willmar: upper-20s to low-30s
Rochester / Mankato: low-30s
Light winds and generally quiet weather are expected statewide.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
High temperatures:
Southern & central Minnesota: upper 40s to mid-50s
Northern Minnesota (Duluth area): low- to mid-40s
Winds remain light with mild conditions for early March.
✅ Overall:
News cycle dominated by housing issues, legal developments, and high school tournament sports.
Weather remains quiet and relatively mild for early March, with temperatures trending toward the 40s–50s tomorrow.
