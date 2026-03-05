Minnesota Today 3/5/26
Here is your Minnesota Regional News Briefing (past ~24 hours)
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Public-safety investigation: Minneapolis police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a violent attack that left a 45-year-old man in a coma, one of the more serious criminal investigations currently underway in the metro.
State politics and policy: State officials continue addressing fraud oversight and public funding issues in hearings involving Minnesota leaders.
Sports: The Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament is underway in St. Paul, bringing teams from across the state to compete for championships.
Duluth–Superior (Northland)
A former Duluth police lieutenant filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging retaliation and misconduct inside the department, raising questions about department leadership and internal discipline.
Federal prosecutors also announced seven Minnesotans sentenced in a fentanyl trafficking case connected to Northland distribution networks.
Moorhead–Fargo (Red River Valley)
Emergency responders in the Fargo-Moorhead region continue monitoring spring river conditions as temperatures warm and the Red River begins early seasonal changes.
Local sports coverage is focused heavily on high-school hockey postseason play, with Moorhead among the competitive teams heading toward state tournament action.
Rochester & Southeast Minnesota
Prep basketball section playoffs are producing high-scoring games and tournament eliminations. Example:
Goodhue 86, Lake City 57
Triton 84, Rushford-Peterson 76
Southland 75, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 38
Rochester media are also covering broader statewide issues affecting regional healthcare and education systems.
Mankato & South-Central Minnesota
Fatal crash investigation: A 15-year-old girl died and a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash west of Mankato near Lake Crystal. Authorities continue investigating the collision.
Local news also includes:
House fire in Elysian where two people were treated for injuries.
Officials confirming the death of an 84-year-old rural Mankato man after he had been reported missing.
Willmar & West-Central Minnesota
Police reports in the Willmar area include:
Arrest following a domestic dispute.
A gross-misdemeanor arrest after a traffic stop.
Multiple two-vehicle crashes reported locally with no serious injuries.
🚔 Minnesota Crime & Public-Safety Roundup
Key incidents reported statewide:
Minneapolis assault investigation involving a victim left in a coma.
Fatal teen crash near Mankato under investigation.
Drug trafficking ring sentencing involving fentanyl distribution in northern Minnesota.
Domestic-dispute arrest and crash reports in the Willmar region.
Residential fire in Elysian with injuries reported.
🏒 Minnesota Prep Sports Scoreboard (Latest Results)
Boys Basketball – Section Playoffs
Goodhue 86 — Lake City 57
Triton 84 — Rushford-Peterson 76
Southland 75 — Faribault Bethlehem Academy 38
Hayfield 79 — Mabel-Canton 51
Hockey
State tournament competition underway in St. Paul featuring 16 teams from across Minnesota.
🌦 Minnesota Weather Forecast (Tonight → Weekend)
Tonight
Mostly cloudy statewide
Lows:
Twin Cities / Rochester / Mankato: 28–32°F
Duluth-Superior: mid-20s
Moorhead-Fargo / Willmar: upper-20s
Tomorrow
Partly sunny and milder for early March
Highs:
Southern & central MN: 48–55°F
Northern MN / Duluth: 38–45°F
Weekend Outlook
Friday: Clouds increase with chances for rain or light mix in southern Minnesota.
Saturday: Periods of rain possible statewide; temperatures remain above freezing.
Sunday: Cooler but still near seasonal averages with partly cloudy skies.
✅ Overall snapshot
Major topics: crime investigations, fatal crash near Mankato, Duluth police lawsuit, and prep sports tournaments statewide.
Weather trend: mild early-spring pattern with possible rain this weekend.
