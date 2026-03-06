Minnesota Today 3/6/26
Minnesota Regional News Briefing
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul Metro)
Government / Civic
The Minneapolis City Council approved extending the required eviction notice timeline for renters, citing financial strain among some residents amid ongoing immigration enforcement operations.
A major weekend closure of Interstate 494 is planned to remove an aging bridge over the freeway. Drivers should expect detours beginning Friday night.
Public Safety
Metro police agencies reported a quiet 24-hour period with no major incidents or mass-casualty events reported regionwide.
Sports / Events
The Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament is underway in St. Paul and drawing large crowds.
Class AA quarterfinal winners advancing include Minnetonka, Moorhead, Edina, and Rosemount.
Duluth–Superior (Northland)
Public Safety
Local law enforcement reported routine calls overnight with no major incidents reported across the metro.
Prep Sports
Boys basketball section playoffs:
Duluth East defeated Anoka 59–55.
Duluth Denfeld beat Cloquet 108–75.
Regional Notes
Winter weather impacts remain minimal around Lake Superior with above-average temperatures continuing.
Moorhead–Fargo (Red River Valley)
Public Safety
Area agencies reported normal call volume overnight; no major incidents reported.
Sports
Moorhead remains a top contender in the Class AA state hockey tournament as they attempt to repeat as champion.
Transportation
Regional gas prices continue trending upward statewide amid global energy tensions.
Rochester (Southeast Minnesota)
Public Safety
Authorities are preparing for potential weather-related hazards Friday as storms move into southeastern Minnesota.
Weather Alert
A First Alert Day has been issued for heavy rain and possible strong thunderstorms Friday evening, with hail and localized flooding possible.
Prep Sports
Section boys basketball playoffs continue across southern Minnesota.
Mankato (South-Central Minnesota)
Prep Sports
Mankato West was eliminated from the boys state hockey tournament after a 6–2 loss to Delano in the Class A quarterfinals.
Public Safety
No major regional crime alerts reported in the past day.
Willmar (West-Central Minnesota)
Prep Sports
Willmar boys basketball lost a tight Section 8-3A playoff game to Fergus Falls 80–79, ending their postseason run.
Regional Conditions
West-central Minnesota remains in the path of possible rain-to-snow transitions late Friday night.
Statewide Prep Sports Snapshot
Boys State Hockey – Class A Quarterfinals
Hibbing/Chisholm 4 – Dodge County 1
Mahtomedi 2 – St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Delano 6 – Mankato West 2
Warroad 5 – Northern Lakes 0
Section Basketball Playoffs
Multiple section quarterfinal and first-round games played statewide Wednesday night.
Minnesota Weather Outlook
Tonight
Rain transitioning to light snow in central/northern MN
Saturday
Breezy and cooler
Highs: low 40s
Sunday
Sunny and spring-like
Highs near 60°F statewide
✅ Key statewide takeaways
Mild springlike weather continues but storms Friday may bring heavy rain and isolated severe weather in southern Minnesota.
State hockey tournament dominating the sports scene with packed arenas in St. Paul.
Transportation impacts expected from a major I-494 closure this weekend in the Twin Cities.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.