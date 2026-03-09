Minnesota Today 3/9/26
Minnesota regional news update
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Regional news
The biggest sports story in the metro was the Minnesota boys high-school state hockey tournament, held at the Xcel Energy Center area arenas in St. Paul. The tournament drew packed crowds and statewide attention over the weekend.
Crime & public safety
Police across the metro reported routine weekend call volumes with no major mass-casualty incidents reported.
Local agencies continue investigating multiple assaults and property crimes reported over the weekend in Minneapolis and St. Paul neighborhoods.
Sports
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team closed the regular season with a 67-66 win over Northwestern, earning the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Duluth–Superior (Northland)
Regional news
Seasonal warming trends continue affecting ice conditions along Lake Superior and inland lakes in the Northland.
Crime & public safety
Duluth police reported normal weekend activity levels; no major citywide public-safety alerts were issued.
Sports
Several Northland teams participated in the state hockey tournament and basketball section playoffs.
Moorhead–Fargo (Red River Valley)
Regional news
The region’s biggest story was Moorhead High School winning the Class 2A Minnesota boys hockey state championship, defeating Minnetonka 5-4 in overtime in a dramatic comeback to capture the title.
Crime & public safety
Local authorities continue monitoring Red River spring conditions and potential flood risks as temperatures fluctuate.
Sports
Moorhead’s championship capped one of the strongest seasons in the program’s history.
Rochester (Southeast Minnesota)
Regional news
Southeast Minnesota communities continue preparing for spring weather changes and possible weekend precipitation.
Crime & public safety
Rochester police reported routine calls including theft, domestic disputes, and minor traffic incidents.
Prep sports
Section playoff results included:
Southland 76, Hayfield 37
Lewiston-Altura 71, Wabasha-Kellogg 58
Goodhue 83, Triton 71
Caledonia 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55 (OT)
Austin 75, Stewartville 66
Farmington 70, Rochester Mayo 65
Mankato (South-Central Minnesota)
Regional news
Mankato area schools and fans were heavily represented at the state hockey tournament this weekend.
Sports
Mankato West reached the state tournament but fell earlier in tournament play as teams battled through Class A competition.
Crime & public safety
Local law enforcement reported routine weekend calls without major incidents reported publicly.
Willmar (West-Central Minnesota)
Regional news
Communities in west-central Minnesota are transitioning into early spring conditions with warming daytime temperatures.
Crime & public safety
Willmar Police reported several weekend incidents including minor traffic crashes and domestic disturbance calls.
Prep sports
Area teams continued competing in section basketball tournaments as postseason play intensifies statewide.
Minnesota Prep Sports Scoreboard (Major Results)
Boys State Hockey Tournament Finals
Class 2A Championship:
Moorhead 5, Minnetonka 4 (OT)
Class A Championship:
Warroad 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 4 (OT)
Third Place:
Rosemount 4, Edina 2
Mahtomedi 4, Delano 3 (OT)
Boys Basketball – Section Playoffs
Southland 76 – Hayfield 37
Lewiston-Altura 71 – Wabasha-Kellogg 58
Goodhue 83 – Triton 71
Caledonia 58 – Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55 (OT)
Austin 75 – Stewartville 66
Farmington 70 – Rochester Mayo 65
Minnesota Weather Outlook
Tonight
Mostly cloudy statewide
Lows generally 28–34°F
Tomorrow
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy
Highs 45–55°F across southern and central Minnesota
Northern Minnesota highs upper-30s to mid-40s
Trend:
Temperatures remain mild for early March, with periodic rain chances later in the week as spring systems move through the region.
