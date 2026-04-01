Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
4d

It apparently is the case that any adversity and hardship endured in Minnesota, and probably throughout the entire country, is the result of ICE's Immigration Enforcement in Minneapolis. What other explanation could there be? Long live all variants of BLM social injustice grift! Death to personal accountability and the notion that I'm responsible for whatever happens to me. Ya, let's have a rent strike because I used the money to have my hair braided and my nails done instead of paying the stinkin' rent.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture