Minnesota Today 4/13/26
Minnesota News Brief (past ~24 hours)
📰 MINNESOTA NEWS — LAST 24 HOURS
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
⚠️ Weather Alert: A severe weather threat is developing today (Monday) across central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
Risks include large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornado warnings.
Storms expected to develop late afternoon into evening.
Warm surge ahead of the system pushing temps into the low 70s, one of the warmest days so far this spring.
Regional Minnesota & Border Areas
Duluth–Superior / Iron Range
Quiet 24-hour cycle; no major incidents reported.
Spring thaw accelerating along the North Shore; outdoor recreation activity increasing.
Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks
Stable conditions; no major crime or emergency headlines.
Cross-border traffic and commerce normal heading into the work week.
Brainerd Lakes / Detroit Lakes
Seasonal businesses preparing for early tourism uptick with warmer temps this week.
Lakes still in transition—ice-out conditions ongoing.
St. Cloud / Central Minnesota
No major breaking incidents; typical early spring traffic and construction ramp-up.
Southern Minnesota (Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall)
Agriculture and roadwork season starting.
Weather system today expected to be strongest in southern MN, increasing severe storm risk.
🏈⚾🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft now just days away.
Key focus: defense upgrades (edge rush + secondary depth).
QB storyline remains unresolved heading into offseason workouts.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Strong early-season stretch continues:
Recent wins have pushed the team above .500
Offensive production trending upward after slow start
Pitching stabilizing with solid bullpen performances.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season wrapping up.
Playoff positioning locked around mid-seed range (≈ #6).
Expect rest/rotation management ahead of postseason.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Entering final stretch of regular season.
Playoff push tightening; every remaining game carries weight.
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball
Win over Washington (5–4) secures Big Ten series momentum.
Spring sports (softball, track, baseball) active statewide.
High School
Full spring sports rollout:
Baseball, softball, and track meets underway across all regions
No major championship results in last 24 hours.
🌦️ STATEWIDE WEATHER
I’ll show you the full interactive forecast for Minnesota (Twin Cities-based):
Quick Read:
Tonight (Monday Night)
Severe storms early, then clearing overnight
Lows: 40s
Tomorrow (Tuesday)
Partly cloudy
Spotty showers possible (mainly south)
Highs: 60s to low 70s
Key Weather Takeaways
⚠️ Today = primary severe weather window
Warm stretch continues through midweek
Cooler air returns by next weekend
🔎 STATE SNAPSHOT
⚠️ Biggest story: Severe weather threat today across much of Minnesota
No major breaking crime or emergency events statewide
Twins gaining momentum early season
Timberwolves shifting into playoff mode
Spring conditions accelerating statewide (construction, lakes, tourism prep)
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