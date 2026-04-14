Minnesota Today 4/14/26
3PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
Here’s your 🕒 3PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — focused on new developments since this morning, including breaking weather impacts and latest sports:
🌪️ Severe Weather Aftermath (STATEWIDE – TOP STORY)
At least 3 confirmed tornadoes touched down Monday in southern Minnesota (Amboy, Truman areas).
Storms produced hail up to ~3 inches and damaging winds across multiple counties.
Early reports show:
Farm and vehicle damage in southern MN
No widespread serious injuries reported so far
This system is part of a broader Midwest outbreak impacting multiple states.
👉 Current status (3PM):
Storm threat has ended statewide
Cleanup and damage assessments ongoing
Power outages and debris cleanup still being reported in pockets of southern MN
📰 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Quiet afternoon following storms; no major new public safety incidents reported.
Traffic normalizing after morning commute and earlier weather disruptions.
Southern Minnesota (Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester, Worthington)
Hardest-hit region from storms
Local emergency management surveying:
Crop damage
Roof/siding damage
Rural infrastructure impacts
Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)
Minimal severe impact
Breezy but stable conditions returning
Northern Minnesota (Duluth, Iron Range)
No severe weather damage reported
Cooler conditions persist near Lake Superior
Western Minnesota / Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks
Storms weakened before reaching far west/northwest
No major incidents reported
🏈⚾🏀 SPORTS UPDATE (LATEST)
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Lost to St. Louis 6–3 last night
Team rested multiple starters ahead of playoffs
Now on a 3-game losing streak entering postseason
⚾ Minnesota Twins
🔥 Hot streak continues
Beat Boston 13–6 on April 13
Now 10–7 on the season
Offense surging with double-digit scoring performance
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season essentially complete
Playoff seeding locked → focus shifts to matchup prep and health
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft now just over a week away
Defensive upgrades still primary expectation
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Spring sports fully active statewide (baseball, softball, track)
No major championship results reported in last 24 hours
College baseball and softball continuing midweek schedules
🌦️ WEATHER UPDATE (3PM)
What’s changed since this morning:
This Afternoon (Now – 6PM)
Clearing skies statewide
Breezy, cooler behind storm system
Tonight
Mostly clear
Lows: upper 30s to mid 40s
Tomorrow (Wednesday)
Partly sunny
Increasing clouds late
Chance of scattered showers
Highs: mid 60s to low 70s
⚠️ Key Weather Takeaways
Severe threat is over
Pattern turns quieter but unsettled
Next rain chances: Wednesday + Friday
Cooler air returns late week
🔎 3PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🌪️ Tornado-confirmed severe weather = biggest story
🧹 Cleanup phase underway in southern MN
⚾ Twins heating up offensively
🏒 Wild resting players ahead of playoffs despite loss
🌤️ Weather calming but still active pattern ahead
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.