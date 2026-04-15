Here’s your 🕓 4PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — updated with the latest confirmed developments, scores, and statewide conditions:

Monday’s storms across Minnesota are now confirmed as part of a larger Midwest severe weather outbreak still impacting the region today.

Across southern Minnesota: Multiple tornado touchdowns confirmed Large hail (up to ~2–3 inches) and damaging winds reported

As of 4PM: Cleanup and damage assessments continue No major new injuries reported Power and debris issues remain localized



📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

Quiet afternoon following storm passage

No major breaking crime or fire incidents reported

Traffic and airport operations normalizing

Southern Minnesota (Mankato, Rochester, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)

Primary damage zone from storms

Reports include: Structural damage to farm buildings Tree and powerline damage

Local emergency crews continuing assessments into evening

Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)

Minimal severe impacts

Breezy, cooler air settling in

Northern Minnesota (Duluth–Superior, Iron Range)

No storm damage reported

Cooler lakeshore conditions persist

Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks

Storms weakened before arrival

No major incidents reported

Detroit Lakes / Lakes Region

Transitioning toward spring recreation season

Ice-out progression continues on area lakes

🏈⚾🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS (LATEST SCORES & NEWS)

⚾ Minnesota Twins

Split results in last 24 hours: ✅ Win: 6–0 over Boston Byron Buxton hit 2 HRs Strong pitching performance (7 scoreless innings) ❌ Loss (today): 9–5 vs Boston Trevor Story drove in 5 runs for Red Sox



👉 Team remains above .500 but momentum checked this afternoon.

🏒 Minnesota Wild

Mixed late-season form: Recent loss streak entering playoffs Earlier: strong goaltending performance in a recent win (35 saves)

Focus now fully on postseason positioning

🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular season essentially complete

Locked into playoff seeding

Resting starters and preparing for matchup

🏈 Minnesota Vikings

NFL Draft ~1 week away

Ongoing focus: Defensive upgrades Quarterback depth decisions



🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

College

Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball Recent 5–4 win over Washington continues Big Ten push

Spring sports (softball, baseball, track) active statewide

High School

Full spring sports schedule underway across: Twin Cities Greater Minnesota regions

No major championships in last 24 hours

🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (4PM UPDATE)

I’ll show you the full interactive forecast:

Quick Breakdown:

Tonight

Clearing statewide after storms

Lows: upper 30s north / 40s south

Light winds

Tomorrow (Thursday)

Partly sunny

Slight chance of scattered showers

Highs: mid 60s to low 70s

🔎 What’s Changed

Severe threat is fully over for now

Pattern remains unsettled through the week

Next system possible late week (Fri/Sat)

🔎 4PM STATE SNAPSHOT

🌪️ Tornado-confirmed storm damage = top story

🧹 Cleanup continues in southern MN

⚾ Twins split last 24 hours (win + loss)

🏀 Timberwolves playoff-ready

🏒 Wild entering postseason with mixed momentum

🌤️ Calmer but still active weather pattern ahead

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness