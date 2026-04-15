Minnesota Today 4/15/26
4PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
Here’s your 🕓 4PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — updated with the latest confirmed developments, scores, and statewide conditions:
Monday’s storms across Minnesota are now confirmed as part of a larger Midwest severe weather outbreak still impacting the region today.
Across southern Minnesota:
Multiple tornado touchdowns confirmed
Large hail (up to ~2–3 inches) and damaging winds reported
As of 4PM:
Cleanup and damage assessments continue
No major new injuries reported
Power and debris issues remain localized
📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Quiet afternoon following storm passage
No major breaking crime or fire incidents reported
Traffic and airport operations normalizing
Southern Minnesota (Mankato, Rochester, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)
Primary damage zone from storms
Reports include:
Structural damage to farm buildings
Tree and powerline damage
Local emergency crews continuing assessments into evening
Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)
Minimal severe impacts
Breezy, cooler air settling in
Northern Minnesota (Duluth–Superior, Iron Range)
No storm damage reported
Cooler lakeshore conditions persist
Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks
Storms weakened before arrival
No major incidents reported
Detroit Lakes / Lakes Region
Transitioning toward spring recreation season
Ice-out progression continues on area lakes
🏈⚾🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS (LATEST SCORES & NEWS)
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Split results in last 24 hours:
✅ Win: 6–0 over Boston
Byron Buxton hit 2 HRs
Strong pitching performance (7 scoreless innings)
❌ Loss (today): 9–5 vs Boston
Trevor Story drove in 5 runs for Red Sox
👉 Team remains above .500 but momentum checked this afternoon.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Mixed late-season form:
Recent loss streak entering playoffs
Earlier: strong goaltending performance in a recent win (35 saves)
Focus now fully on postseason positioning
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season essentially complete
Locked into playoff seeding
Resting starters and preparing for matchup
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft ~1 week away
Ongoing focus:
Defensive upgrades
Quarterback depth decisions
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball
Recent 5–4 win over Washington continues Big Ten push
Spring sports (softball, baseball, track) active statewide
High School
Full spring sports schedule underway across:
Twin Cities
Greater Minnesota regions
No major championships in last 24 hours
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (4PM UPDATE)
I’ll show you the full interactive forecast:
Quick Breakdown:
Tonight
Clearing statewide after storms
Lows: upper 30s north / 40s south
Light winds
Tomorrow (Thursday)
Partly sunny
Slight chance of scattered showers
Highs: mid 60s to low 70s
🔎 What’s Changed
Severe threat is fully over for now
Pattern remains unsettled through the week
Next system possible late week (Fri/Sat)
🔎 4PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🌪️ Tornado-confirmed storm damage = top story
🧹 Cleanup continues in southern MN
⚾ Twins split last 24 hours (win + loss)
🏀 Timberwolves playoff-ready
🏒 Wild entering postseason with mixed momentum
🌤️ Calmer but still active weather pattern ahead
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