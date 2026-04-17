Minnesota Today 4/17/26
5PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
Here’s your 🕔 5PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — fully updated statewide, including Twin Cities, Greater Minnesota, border regions, sports, and weather:
🌪️ TOP STORY — SEVERE WEATHER AFTERMATH (STATEWIDE)
Minnesota’s biggest story remains the severe storm outbreak earlier this week, now fully confirmed to include at least three tornadoes across southern Minnesota.
Storm impacts included:
Baseball-sized hail (up to ~3 inches)
Damaging winds and scattered power outages
Structural and agricultural damage in rural counties
👉 5PM status:
Emergency phase has transitioned to cleanup and damage assessment
No widespread serious injuries reported
Crews continue restoring power and clearing debris in southern counties
📰 REGIONAL COVERAGE
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Storms produced hail and isolated power outages earlier, but impacts were less severe than southern MN
As of 5PM:
No major breaking crime/fire incidents
Traffic and airport operations normal
Southern Minnesota
(Mankato, Rochester, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)
Ground zero for storm damage
Reports include:
Damaged farm buildings and roofs
Downed trees and powerlines
County emergency managers continuing field-by-field and structure assessments
Central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)
Limited severe impact
Breezy, cooler air behind the system
Construction and spring activity ramping up
Northern Minnesota
(Duluth–Superior, Iron Range)
No severe storm damage
Cooler, stable conditions near Lake Superior
Outdoor recreation and shipping activity increasing
Western Minnesota / Red River Valley
(Fargo–Moorhead, Grand Forks–East Grand Forks)
Storm system weakened before arrival
No significant damage or incidents reported
Normal cross-border activity
Lakes Region
(Detroit Lakes, Brainerd Lakes, Lake City)
Ice-out progression continues
Marinas and tourism operations beginning seasonal prep
Minor localized storm cleanup in some southern lake areas
🏈⚾🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS (LAST 24 HOURS)
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Recent results:
✅ 6–0 win vs Boston (Buxton 2 HR, strong pitching)
❌ Follow-up loss (offense cooled)
Overall:
Above .500
Offense trending upward, pitching inconsistent
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Entering Stanley Cup Playoffs this week
Recent result:
❌ 6–3 loss to St. Louis
Matchup ahead:
First-round series vs Dallas
Team narrative: tough path but legitimate contender
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season complete
Locked into playoff matchup:
vs Denver Nuggets (first round)
Focus: rest + preparation
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft approaching (days away)
Key themes:
Defensive upgrades
QB competition remains storyline
Team aiming for playoff return in 2026
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
University of Minnesota Golden Gophers (baseball)
Recent 5–4 win over Washington (Big Ten play continues)
Spring sports active across:
UMD, St. Cloud State, Mankato State, etc.
High School
Full statewide spring sports rollout:
Baseball, softball, track & field
No major championship results in last 24 hours
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (5PM UPDATE)
I’ll show you the full interactive forecast for Minneapolis / statewide conditions:
Tonight
Clearing skies statewide
Lows:
Upper 30s north
Low–mid 40s south
Light winds
Tomorrow
Partly sunny
Slight chance of scattered showers
Highs:
60s north
Upper 60s to low 70s south
⚠️ Weather Takeaways
Severe weather threat is over for now
Pattern remains active later this week
Next potential system: Friday–Saturday window
🔎 5PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🌪️ Tornado-confirmed storms remain top story
🧹 Southern MN cleanup and recovery ongoing
⚾ Twins competitive but inconsistent
🏒 Wild & 🏀 Wolves entering playoffs
🌤️ Calmer weather but unsettled pattern continues