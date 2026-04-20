Minnesota Today 4/20/26
5:00 PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
Here is your 🕔 5:00 PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — fully updated with breaking incidents, statewide coverage, sports, and weather across all requested regions.
🚨 BREAKING INCIDENTS (LAST ~24 HOURS)
🔴 Fargo–Moorhead
Shots fired near Concordia College (Moorhead):
Shelter-in-place issued early morning
Suspect located and taken into custody with a firearm
No additional suspects; no reported injuries
🔴 Duluth–Superior
Active shooting investigation (Duluth):
Multiple shell casings found at scene
No victims located so far
Police believe incident was targeted, not random
Hazmat/Bomb scare (Superior):
Grenade discovered at recycling facility
Bomb squad confirmed it was an inactive military training device
🔴 Southern Minnesota (Rochester / Olmsted County)
Severe storm damage + emergency response:
Multiple homes damaged by storms/tornado activity
Temporary sheltering required for some residents
Cleanup and recovery ongoing
Mississippi River recovery:
Body identified as missing Winona-area woman
🔴 Northwest Minnesota / Red River Valley
School threat (Devils Lake region):
Credible threat led to law enforcement response
Suspect identified and situation contained
📰 STATEWIDE NEWS (PAST 24 HOURS)
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
State lawmakers advancing:
Property tax relief task force proposal
Consumer protection package targeting prescription drug costs + AI use
HCMC funding plan (~$300M) moves forward to stabilize hospital system
MSP Airport ranked least stressful major airport in the U.S.
Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)
River levels elevated but stable
Spring construction and outdoor activity increasing
Northern Minnesota (Duluth, Iron Range)
Ongoing debate over copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters
Shipping season picking up on Lake Superior
Southern Minnesota (Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall)
Storm recovery continues
Agriculture:
Strong interest in irrigation conservation funding programs
Western Minnesota (Fargo–Moorhead, Grand Forks)
Stable flood outlook
Continued economic and infrastructure activity
Lakes Region (Detroit Lakes, Lake City, Brainerd Lakes)
Ice-out nearly complete
Tourism and fishing activity ramping up
🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Hosting Cincinnati Reds series at Target Field
Team remains near top of AL Central standings
Recent play:
Strong pitching performances
Offense inconsistent game-to-game
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Final stretch of season / playoff positioning
Focus on defensive consistency and goaltending
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Playoff-bound
Preparing rotation and matchups heading into postseason
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft week approaching
Focus:
Defensive upgrades
Quarterback depth
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
Minnesota Golden Gophers Women’s Gymnastics
Advanced to NCAA Final Four (“Four on the Floor”)
Historic program milestone
College baseball highlight (St. Paul):
St. Thomas game lasted 21 innings over 2 days — one of longest in NCAA history
High School (Statewide)
Full spring sports underway:
Baseball, softball, track, golf
Southern MN teams impacted slightly by storm delays
Metro teams off to strong early-season starts
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (5PM UPDATE)
Tonight
Clearing skies statewide
Lows:
30s north
Low–mid 40s south
Patchy frost possible (north)
Tomorrow
Partly sunny
Highs:
50s north
60s central
Upper 60s south
Light winds, stable conditions
🔎 5PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🔴 Breaking incidents: Moorhead shooting arrest, Duluth investigation, Superior grenade scare
🌪️ Southern MN storm recovery still active
🏛️ Major state policy movement on taxes, healthcare, and consumer protections
⚾ Twins competitive; 🎓 Gophers gymnastics historic run
🌤️ Quiet, cooler weather settling in