Here is your 🕔 5:00 PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — fully updated with breaking incidents, statewide coverage, sports, and weather across all requested regions.

🚨 BREAKING INCIDENTS (LAST ~24 HOURS)

🔴 Fargo–Moorhead

Shots fired near Concordia College (Moorhead): Shelter-in-place issued early morning Suspect located and taken into custody with a firearm No additional suspects; no reported injuries



🔴 Duluth–Superior

Active shooting investigation (Duluth): Multiple shell casings found at scene No victims located so far Police believe incident was targeted, not random

Hazmat/Bomb scare (Superior): Grenade discovered at recycling facility Bomb squad confirmed it was an inactive military training device



🔴 Southern Minnesota (Rochester / Olmsted County)

Severe storm damage + emergency response: Multiple homes damaged by storms/tornado activity Temporary sheltering required for some residents Cleanup and recovery ongoing

Mississippi River recovery: Body identified as missing Winona-area woman



🔴 Northwest Minnesota / Red River Valley

School threat (Devils Lake region): Credible threat led to law enforcement response Suspect identified and situation contained



📰 STATEWIDE NEWS (PAST 24 HOURS)

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

State lawmakers advancing: Property tax relief task force proposal Consumer protection package targeting prescription drug costs + AI use

HCMC funding plan (~$300M) moves forward to stabilize hospital system

MSP Airport ranked least stressful major airport in the U.S.

Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)

River levels elevated but stable

Spring construction and outdoor activity increasing

Northern Minnesota (Duluth, Iron Range)

Ongoing debate over copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters

Shipping season picking up on Lake Superior

Southern Minnesota (Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall)

Storm recovery continues

Agriculture: Strong interest in irrigation conservation funding programs



Western Minnesota (Fargo–Moorhead, Grand Forks)

Stable flood outlook

Continued economic and infrastructure activity

Lakes Region (Detroit Lakes, Lake City, Brainerd Lakes)

Ice-out nearly complete

Tourism and fishing activity ramping up

🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS

⚾ Minnesota Twins

Hosting Cincinnati Reds series at Target Field

Team remains near top of AL Central standings

Recent play: Strong pitching performances Offense inconsistent game-to-game



🏒 Minnesota Wild

Final stretch of season / playoff positioning

Focus on defensive consistency and goaltending

🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves

Playoff-bound

Preparing rotation and matchups heading into postseason

🏈 Minnesota Vikings

NFL Draft week approaching

Focus: Defensive upgrades Quarterback depth



🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

College

Minnesota Golden Gophers Women’s Gymnastics Advanced to NCAA Final Four (“Four on the Floor”) Historic program milestone

College baseball highlight (St. Paul): St. Thomas game lasted 21 innings over 2 days — one of longest in NCAA history



High School (Statewide)

Full spring sports underway: Baseball, softball, track, golf

Southern MN teams impacted slightly by storm delays

Metro teams off to strong early-season starts

🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (5PM UPDATE)

Tonight

Clearing skies statewide

Lows: 30s north Low–mid 40s south

Patchy frost possible (north)

Tomorrow

Partly sunny

Highs: 50s north 60s central Upper 60s south

Light winds, stable conditions

🔎 5PM STATE SNAPSHOT

🔴 Breaking incidents: Moorhead shooting arrest, Duluth investigation, Superior grenade scare

🌪️ Southern MN storm recovery still active

🏛️ Major state policy movement on taxes, healthcare, and consumer protections

⚾ Twins competitive; 🎓 Gophers gymnastics historic run

🌤️ Quiet, cooler weather settling in

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