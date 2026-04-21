Minnesota Today 4/21/26
5:00 PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
Here is your 🕔 5:00 PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — fully verified with latest reporting, including breaking incidents, regional coverage, sports, and weather.
🚨 BREAKING INCIDENTS (PAST ~24 HOURS)
🔴 Twin Cities (West Metro – Hopkins)
Teen critically injured in shooting
Shooting reported around 3 PM near Feltl Ct & Smetana Rd
Two suspects (adult + juvenile) arrested at the scene
Victim (16-year-old) remains in critical condition
Police say no ongoing threat to the public
🔴 Fargo–Moorhead
Shots fired + shelter-in-place incident
Multiple gunfire calls early morning
Suspect fled with a rifle and triggered neighborhood lockdown
Located via drone/K9 and taken into custody
Later evidence indicates shots were fired at a vehicle
Separate incident near Concordia College:
Shelter-in-place issued
Suspect arrested; no additional threats
🔴 Duluth
Evening shooting investigation
Multiple shell casings recovered
No victims located
Police believe incident was targeted (not random)
🔴 Statewide Safety Snapshot
No active large-scale manhunts
No mass-casualty incidents reported
Pattern: isolated but serious gun-related incidents across multiple regions
📰 STATEWIDE NEWS (PAST 24 HOURS)
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Continued legislative movement on:
Healthcare funding gaps (Medicaid shortfall concerns)
Consumer protection and cost-control proposals
Infrastructure + redevelopment projects continue across metro
Southern Minnesota
(Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)
Storm recovery largely stabilized
Agriculture:
Strong demand for irrigation conservation funding
No new large emergency incidents reported
Central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd)
River levels slightly elevated but stable
Construction and spring activity increasing
Northern Minnesota
(Duluth–Superior, Iron Range)
Lake Superior shipping season expanding
Mining and environmental debates ongoing
Western Minnesota / Red River Valley
(Fargo–Moorhead, Grand Forks)
Flood outlook remains stable
Law enforcement activity elevated due to shooting incidents
Lakes Region
(Detroit Lakes, Brainerd Lakes, Lake City)
Ice-out complete or near completion
Early boating/fishing activity increasing
🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Opening a home series vs Cincinnati Reds
Early season:
Strong pitching
Offense inconsistent but improving
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Closing out regular season
Final games critical for playoff seeding
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Locked into playoffs
Preparing for first-round matchup
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft approaching (next week)
Key priorities:
Defensive upgrades
QB depth
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
University of Minnesota Golden Gophers (Women’s Gymnastics)
Advanced to NCAA Final Four (“Four on the Floor”)
First time in program history
Spring sports (baseball/softball) in full Big Ten play
High School (Statewide)
Full spring season active:
Baseball, softball, track, golf
Southern MN saw minor weather disruptions earlier this week
Metro teams off to strong early starts
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (5PM UPDATE)
Tonight
Mostly clear
Lows:
30s north
Low 40s south
Patchy frost possible in rural/northern areas
Tomorrow
Partly sunny
Highs:
50s north
60s central
Upper 60s south
Light winds, quiet conditions
🔎 5PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🔴 Major breaking story: Hopkins shooting leaves teen in critical condition; arrests made
🔴 Multiple gun-related incidents in Moorhead and Duluth
🌾 Agriculture + water conservation emerging as key rural issue
⚾ Twins start key home series; 🎓 Gophers make historic NCAA run
🌤️ Weather calming statewide with warming trend