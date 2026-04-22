Minnesota Today 4/22/26
Minnesota News (past ~24 hours) – 5:00 PM statewide briefing
⚾ The Minnesota Twins rallied late to beat the Mets 5–3, scoring multiple runs in the 9th inning to complete a comeback win.
❤️ A 5-year-old Minnesota boy who rescued his brother from an icy creek is recovering after life-saving surgeries—his condition has improved significantly.
⚖️ A federal ICE agent charged with felony assault in Hennepin County remains a major ongoing legal story tied to earlier incidents in Minneapolis.
🏛️ Tim Walz is drawing attention with a new book tied to Minnesota’s response to recent ICE operations and unrest.
📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Continued fallout from ICE-related incidents and investigations:
Federal agent assault case moving forward
Ongoing scrutiny of prior shootings and federal enforcement actions
Fire danger elevated earlier today due to warm, dry, windy conditions
Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks
No new major incidents reported in past 24 hours
Law enforcement activity remains elevated following recent shootings earlier in week
Flood outlook stable along the Red River
Duluth–Superior / Iron Range
No major breaking incidents
Shipping season increasing traffic through Duluth harbor
Cooler conditions persist near Lake Superior shoreline
Brainerd / Detroit Lakes / Lakes Region
Ice-out essentially complete
Early fishing and tourism activity increasing
Minor traffic incidents tied to seasonal travel
St. Cloud / Central Minnesota
Mississippi River levels slightly elevated but stable
Construction season accelerating
No major emergencies reported
Southern Minnesota
(Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)
Continued recovery from earlier storms
Agriculture:
Strong planting conditions due to recent warmth
No new large-scale incidents
Western Minnesota / Willmar Region
Farm activity ramping up
Stable weather today, but watching next storm system
🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
⚾ Minnesota Twins
🔥 Win: 5–3 vs Mets (late comeback)
Bullpen shut down Mets lineup; offense surged late
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Playoff series ongoing (recent reports show series tied in coverage)
Team returning home for next games
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Also in playoff positioning/series play
Focus on defensive consistency and goaltending
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft approaching
Key needs:
Defensive line
Secondary depth
QB depth decisions
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
NSIC baseball:
Augustana 11, Concordia–St. Paul 3 (final)
Spring college sports fully active statewide
High School
Baseball, softball, track, and golf seasons in full swing
No major championship results in last 24 hours
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER
Tonight
Mostly clear
Lows:
30s north
40s south
Tomorrow (Thursday)
Increasing clouds
⚠️ Severe storm risk returns late day (after ~6 PM)
Threats:
Damaging winds
Hail
Heavy rain
Highs: upper 60s to low 70s
Key Weather Notes
Today: very warm (80s) + fire danger earlier
Tomorrow: First Alert severe weather day
🔎 STATE SNAPSHOT (5PM)
⚖️ ICE-related legal case + prior shootings remain dominant statewide storyline
⚾ Twins rally win highlights sports day
❤️ Child rescue story gaining national attention
🌤️ Warm today → ⛈️ severe weather risk returns tomorrow
🚔 No new major statewide emergency incident in last 24 hours
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