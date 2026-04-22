⚾ The Minnesota Twins rallied late to beat the Mets 5–3, scoring multiple runs in the 9th inning to complete a comeback win.

❤️ A 5-year-old Minnesota boy who rescued his brother from an icy creek is recovering after life-saving surgeries—his condition has improved significantly.

⚖️ A federal ICE agent charged with felony assault in Hennepin County remains a major ongoing legal story tied to earlier incidents in Minneapolis.