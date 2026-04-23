Here’s your 🕔 Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — comprehensive statewide coverage including breaking news, regional reports, sports, and weather.

Here’s your 🕔 Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) — comprehensive statewide coverage including breaking news, regional reports, sports, and weather.

🏈 Former Minnesota Vikings defensive star Doug Martin has died at age 68, prompting tributes across the organization and league.

🏥 A new Minnesota law now allows nursing home residents to drink alcohol at organized events without complex licensing requirements.

🏛️ Political tension continues around Minnesota fraud investigations and immigration policy, with Gov. Tim Walz addressing criticism.