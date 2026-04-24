Here is your 🕔 Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) with full statewide coverage, including breaking news, regional reports, sports, and your weekend weather outlook.

📰 TOP MINNESOTA HEADLINES (LAST 24 HOURS)

🏈 The Minnesota Vikings made their first-round draft pick , selecting defensive lineman Caleb Banks — a move drawing mixed reactions from analysts .

🕊️ Former Vikings star Doug Martin has died at 68 , prompting tributes across Minnesota and the NFL community.

🌤️ Weather has shifted to a calmer, cooler pattern after recent storms, with sunshine returning and a quiet start to the weekend.

🚨 BREAKING & DEVELOPING INCIDENTS

Central Minnesota (near Little Falls / Brainerd region): Serious motorcycle vs. tractor crash Rider airlifted with significant injuries

Southern Minnesota (Rochester–Mankato corridor): Continued storm cleanup and damage assessments Rural structures and farms most impacted

Northern Minnesota / Iron Range: Grass fires earlier this week tied to dry conditions and wind Fire risk easing but still monitored



👉 Overall: No major new mass-casualty incidents, but isolated serious accidents and fire responses remain active.

🗺️ REGIONAL COVERAGE

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

Draft reaction dominating sports talk and local media

Construction season ramping up across metro

Fire danger lower today but still seasonally elevated

Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks–East Grand Forks

Stable Red River levels

No major new incidents

Law enforcement presence normalized after earlier week activity

Duluth–Superior / Iron Range

Shipping traffic increasing on Lake Superior

Mining and environmental policy debates continue

Cooler lakeshore conditions persist

Brainerd Lakes / Detroit Lakes

Ice-out complete → boating and fishing activity increasing

Tourism season ramping up early

St. Cloud / Central Minnesota

Crash near Little Falls remains top incident

Mississippi River slightly elevated but stable

Southern Minnesota

(Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)

Storm recovery largely stabilized

Agriculture: Planting accelerating under improving conditions



Willmar / West Central Minnesota

Strong early planting activity

Monitoring next rain system for soil moisture

🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS

🏈 Minnesota Vikings

Draft underway: Selected DL Caleb Banks (Round 1)

Key themes: Defensive rebuild Mixed fan/analyst reaction



⚾ Minnesota Twins

Early-season play continues

Team showing: Strong pitching stretches Inconsistent offense



🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves

🔥 Lead playoff series 2–1 vs Denver

Dominant Game 3 win (113–96) with strong defense

🏒 Minnesota Wild

Trail playoff series 2–1 vs Dallas

Coming off tough overtime loss

Game 4 set for this weekend

🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

College

Spring sports (baseball, softball, track) in full swing statewide

Strong participation across: Minnesota Golden Gophers Division II programs (Mankato, St. Cloud, UMD)



High School

Full statewide spring rollout: Baseball, softball, track, golf

No major championship results in last 24 hours

🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (TONIGHT & WEEKEND)

Tonight

Mostly clear statewide

Lows: 30s north Low 40s south



Saturday

Partly sunny

Slight chance of scattered showers

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s



Sunday

More clouds

Mild: Mid–upper 60s

Rain chances increase late

Weekend Takeaways

✔️ Quiet start after recent storms

🌧️ Next rain system arrives late weekend into early next week

🔥 Fire risk lower but still present in dry areas

🔎 STATE SNAPSHOT (5PM)

🏈 Vikings draft pick + reaction leading headlines

🕊️ Death of Vikings legend Doug Martin drawing tributes

🚑 Serious crash highlights breaking incidents

🏀 Timberwolves surging in playoffs; 🏒 Wild under pressure

🌤️ Cooler, calmer weather → 🌧️ rain returns late weekend

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