Minnesota Today 4/24/26
Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
Here is your 🕔 Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours) with full statewide coverage, including breaking news, regional reports, sports, and your weekend weather outlook.
📰 TOP MINNESOTA HEADLINES (LAST 24 HOURS)
🏈 The Minnesota Vikings made their first-round draft pick, selecting defensive lineman Caleb Banks — a move drawing mixed reactions from analysts.
🕊️ Former Vikings star Doug Martin has died at 68, prompting tributes across Minnesota and the NFL community.
🌤️ Weather has shifted to a calmer, cooler pattern after recent storms, with sunshine returning and a quiet start to the weekend.
🚨 BREAKING & DEVELOPING INCIDENTS
Central Minnesota (near Little Falls / Brainerd region):
Serious motorcycle vs. tractor crash
Rider airlifted with significant injuries
Southern Minnesota (Rochester–Mankato corridor):
Continued storm cleanup and damage assessments
Rural structures and farms most impacted
Northern Minnesota / Iron Range:
Grass fires earlier this week tied to dry conditions and wind
Fire risk easing but still monitored
👉 Overall: No major new mass-casualty incidents, but isolated serious accidents and fire responses remain active.
🗺️ REGIONAL COVERAGE
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Draft reaction dominating sports talk and local media
Construction season ramping up across metro
Fire danger lower today but still seasonally elevated
Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks–East Grand Forks
Stable Red River levels
No major new incidents
Law enforcement presence normalized after earlier week activity
Duluth–Superior / Iron Range
Shipping traffic increasing on Lake Superior
Mining and environmental policy debates continue
Cooler lakeshore conditions persist
Brainerd Lakes / Detroit Lakes
Ice-out complete → boating and fishing activity increasing
Tourism season ramping up early
St. Cloud / Central Minnesota
Crash near Little Falls remains top incident
Mississippi River slightly elevated but stable
Southern Minnesota
(Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall, Lake City)
Storm recovery largely stabilized
Agriculture:
Planting accelerating under improving conditions
Willmar / West Central Minnesota
Strong early planting activity
Monitoring next rain system for soil moisture
🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
Draft underway:
Selected DL Caleb Banks (Round 1)
Key themes:
Defensive rebuild
Mixed fan/analyst reaction
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Early-season play continues
Team showing:
Strong pitching stretches
Inconsistent offense
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
🔥 Lead playoff series 2–1 vs Denver
Dominant Game 3 win (113–96) with strong defense
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Trail playoff series 2–1 vs Dallas
Coming off tough overtime loss
Game 4 set for this weekend
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
Spring sports (baseball, softball, track) in full swing statewide
Strong participation across:
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Division II programs (Mankato, St. Cloud, UMD)
High School
Full statewide spring rollout:
Baseball, softball, track, golf
No major championship results in last 24 hours
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (TONIGHT & WEEKEND)
Tonight
Mostly clear statewide
Lows:
30s north
Low 40s south
Saturday
Partly sunny
Slight chance of scattered showers
Highs:
Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday
More clouds
Mild:
Mid–upper 60s
Rain chances increase late
Weekend Takeaways
✔️ Quiet start after recent storms
🌧️ Next rain system arrives late weekend into early next week
🔥 Fire risk lower but still present in dry areas
🔎 STATE SNAPSHOT (5PM)
🏈 Vikings draft pick + reaction leading headlines
🕊️ Death of Vikings legend Doug Martin drawing tributes
🚑 Serious crash highlights breaking incidents
🏀 Timberwolves surging in playoffs; 🏒 Wild under pressure
🌤️ Cooler, calmer weather → 🌧️ rain returns late weekend
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