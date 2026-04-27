Minnesota Today 4/26/26
Weekend Wrap Up
MINNESOTA STATEWIDE NEWS (Past ~24 Hours)
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Periods of showers today with a larger system arriving tonight; metro preparing for widespread rain and possible thunderstorms into Monday.
Weather agencies monitoring potential for stronger storms Monday depending on instability and storm track.
Fargo–Moorhead / Northwest Minnesota
Increasing cloud cover with rain spreading north late today into overnight; localized thunder possible.
Cooler conditions expected after system passes early this week.
Grand Forks–East Grand Forks
Similar pattern to Fargo–Moorhead: dry early, then rain and isolated storms overnight into Monday.
Detroit Lakes / Northwest Lakes Region
Clouds thickening with rain moving in late; breezy conditions expected Monday with lingering showers.
Duluth–Superior / Northeast Minnesota
Mostly dry daytime Sunday; rain arrives later tonight and continues Monday.
Lake Superior shoreline remains cooler with onshore winds.
Iron Range / Northeast Minnesota
Increasing clouds with rain developing overnight; scattered thunder possible Monday.
Brainerd Lakes / Central Minnesota
Quiet early Sunday followed by steady rain tonight into Monday.
St. Cloud / Central Minnesota
Dry to start, then widespread rain tonight; thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon.
Willmar / West Central Minnesota
Rain develops late today with heavier coverage overnight; isolated strong storms possible Monday.
Southwest Minnesota (Marshall / Worthington)
Highest chance for stronger storms Monday afternoon and evening; monitoring for isolated severe weather.
Southeast Minnesota (Rochester / Albert Lea / Lake City)
Rain spreading in tonight with thunderstorms likely Monday; some storms could be strong.
Mankato / South Central Minnesota
Increasing rain tonight with thunder chances Monday; heavier rainfall periods expected.
MINNESOTA SPORTS (Latest)
NFL – Minnesota Vikings
No major breaking news or game activity in past 24 hours (offseason period).
MLB – Minnesota Twins
No major confirmed game result updates in the last 24 hours available.
NHL – Minnesota Wild
No confirmed game result updates in the past 24 hours available.
NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves
No confirmed game result updates in the past 24 hours available.
STATEWIDE WEATHER
Tonight
Rain spreading southwest → northeast statewide
Periods of steady rain with embedded thunderstorms
Lows: upper 40s to low 50s
Some patchy fog possible overnight
Tomorrow (Monday)
Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms
A few storms may be strong, especially southern/eastern Minnesota
Breezy with shifting winds
Highs: upper 50s to low 60s
Outlook
Rain tapers late Monday into Tuesday
Drier and cooler midweek
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