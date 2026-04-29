Minnesota Today 4/29/26
Headlines past 24 hours
🚨 BREAKING NEWS — MINNESOTA (Last 24 Hours)
🌆 Twin Cities Metro
Massive federal raids in Minneapolis:
Federal agents executed 22 search warrants across the metro targeting businesses tied to alleged social-welfare and Medicaid fraud, including daycare and autism service providers. Authorities say this is part of a widening, long-running investigation—not immigration enforcement.
The raids have sparked political backlash and community concern, especially within the Somali community, with state and local leaders calling for transparency.
🌲 Northwest Minnesota
No major breaking incidents reported in the last 24 hours.
Ongoing seasonal concerns: rural flooding risks and infrastructure wear from spring thaw.
🌊 Northeast Minnesota
Aurora alert tonight:
Northern Minnesota has a strong chance to see the northern lights (aurora borealis) due to elevated solar activity—best visibility away from city lights.
Continued monitoring of localized flooding along North Shore and inland waterways.
🌾 Central Minnesota
No major breaking incidents in the past 24 hours.
Continued attention on development pressures and infrastructure expansion projects (regional planning debates ongoing).
🌽 Southwest Minnesota
Quiet 24 hours for major breaking news.
Agricultural regions transitioning into spring planting conditions.
🌄 Southeast Minnesota
State-level developments:
Political activity intensifying ahead of elections, including gubernatorial campaigning and policy debates.
🏈 MINNESOTA SPORTS (Latest)
🟣 Minnesota Vikings
Front office shakeup:
The team has launched a full search for a new general manager following leadership changes after the draft.
Draft reviews suggest the Vikings addressed needs but lacked a clear impact pick compared to division rivals.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
No major breaking news in the last 24 hours.
Team remains in early-season inconsistency but still competitive in the AL Central.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
No major breaking roster news today.
Ongoing playoff atmosphere continues to boost Twin Cities business activity.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Major playoff development:
The Wild took a 3–2 series lead over Dallas with a Game 5 win, powered by Kirill Kaprizov (goal + 2 assists).
Game 6 shifts back to Minnesota with a chance to close out the series.
🌦️ MINNESOTA STATEWIDE WEATHER
Key Takeaways:
Today: Cool and mostly sunny, highs in the 50s statewide
Tonight: Chilly—lows in the 30s, patchy frost possible in rural areas
Midweek: Continued cool, dry pattern
Tonight bonus: Northern Minnesota may see aurora borealis if skies stay clear
Weekend: Gradual warm-up back into the 60s
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