Budget negotiations at the Minnesota Capitol are entering a critical phase as lawmakers work toward agreements on: transportation funding,

education spending,

taxes,

healthcare,

and public safety proposals before adjournment deadlines.

The Minneapolis ICE-agent shooting investigation remains one of the state’s biggest ongoing stories. Legal disputes, body-camera reviews, and public records questions continue surrounding the April federal operation and subsequent shooting incident. Federal and local investigations remain active.

Downtown Minneapolis redevelopment discussions continue regarding a possible future Timberwolves/Lynx arena proposal connected to broader downtown revitalization plans.

Major road construction impacts continue expanding across the metro with weekend delays reported on: I-94,

I-35W,

Highway 169,

Highway 62,

and Crosstown corridors.