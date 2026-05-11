Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis and St. Paul officials are preparing for another active construction and traffic season, with major MnDOT projects affecting I-94, I-35W, Highway 169, and downtown Minneapolis corridors this week.

Local law enforcement agencies across the metro reported a relatively calm overnight period after a busy Mother’s Day weekend, though several crashes and DUI arrests were reported around the western suburbs and downtown entertainment districts.

Organizers announced additional acts and attendance plans for this summer’s Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.

Northwest Minnesota

Dry and windy conditions continue to elevate wildfire concerns across parts of northwest Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Officials are urging residents to avoid open burning as gusty winds move through the region.

Communities in Polk, Marshall, and Kittson counties are monitoring river and field conditions as spring planting accelerates after recent snowmelt and wet conditions.

Northeast Minnesota

Fire agencies remain alert in the Arrowhead region after several weeks of fluctuating drought and wildfire conditions. State and federal crews continue preseason preparedness operations in St. Louis and Lake counties.

Tourism operators along the North Shore report strong early-season lodging demand ahead of fishing opener and summer travel season. Regional road work and frost-heave repairs remain ongoing on portions of Highway 61.

Central Minnesota

St. Cloud-area officials are tracking increased river recreation and boating activity as temperatures rebound this week.

Several school districts in central Minnesota are finalizing graduation and severe-weather contingency plans ahead of a more active late-week storm pattern.

Southwest Minnesota

Farmers across southwest Minnesota are making rapid planting progress after a stretch of drier weather. Wind advisories and elevated grass-fire danger remain concerns in open rural areas.

Rural emergency managers are reviewing tornado response procedures after the severe weather episodes that affected portions of southern Minnesota earlier this spring.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester-area health systems and city officials continue planning for major summer infrastructure and expansion projects tied to Destination Medical Center development.

Local forecasters in southeast Minnesota are watching for scattered showers and isolated thunder chances Tuesday into Thursday.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves evened their Western Conference playoff series against San Antonio at 2-2 with a 114-109 Game 4 win. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, including a dominant fourth quarter. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected after a flagrant foul on Naz Reid, a play now drawing league-wide attention. Game 5 shifts back to San Antonio Tuesday night.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins continue showing signs of offensive improvement, with renewed attention on Byron Buxton’s production and leadership. Minnesota also pulled out a dramatic extra-innings win in Cleveland over the weekend as the club tries to climb back into AL Central contention.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in the NHL playoff spotlight after advancing deeper into postseason play. Minnesota sports outlets are calling this one of the strongest simultaneous playoff stretches in years for the state’s major teams.

Minnesota Vikings

Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor during the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the team continues offseason roster work ahead of the NFL schedule release later this week.

Statewide Weather

Tonight

Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.

Cool overnight lows: upper 30s north to mid-40s south.

Light winds in eastern Minnesota; breezier conditions west.

Tuesday

Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers, especially central and southern Minnesota.

Windy at times, especially western Minnesota.

Highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s north and low to mid-60s south.

A few isolated thunderstorms possible late in western and southern Minnesota.

Looking Ahead

Warmer weather returns Wednesday through Friday with several areas pushing into the 70s.

Another round of thunderstorms may develop late week.