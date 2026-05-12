Minnesota Today 5/12/26
Twin Cities & Statewide Breaking News — Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (as of 4:35 PM)
Twin Cities & Statewide Breaking News — Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (as of 4:35 PM)
Twin Cities Metro
The Minnesota Senate passed a closely watched immigration enforcement bill that would require federal agents to present judicial warrants before entering schools, hospitals, and courthouses. Debate at the Capitol remained heated, with Republicans arguing it could obstruct federal enforcement operations.
The bipartisan Human Services omnibus bill advanced at the Capitol with expanded anti-fraud provisions aimed at tightening Medicaid provider oversight after several high-profile Minnesota fraud investigations.
Fire danger remains elevated across western and parts of central Minnesota today because of strong winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation. Multiple agencies urged residents to avoid outdoor burning.
Afternoon metro headlines included ongoing transit discussions, public safety updates, and continued legislative negotiations ahead of the end of session at the State Capitol.
Northwest Minnesota
Dry, windy weather pushed wildfire concerns higher across northwest Minnesota and the Red River Valley region today. Emergency managers warned conditions could allow rapid fire spread.
Agricultural and drought monitoring agencies continue watching moisture deficits in parts of the northwest following a relatively dry spring pattern.
Northeast Minnesota
Breezy conditions along the North Shore and Iron Range continued today, though cooler lake-influenced air kept temperatures lower than western Minnesota.
Tourism and outdoor recreation operators are preparing for a busy upcoming fishing opener and early summer travel stretch despite ongoing fire-weather concerns inland.
Central Minnesota
Wind advisories and elevated fire risk conditions stretched across portions of central Minnesota through Tuesday evening. Officials warned that unsecured outdoor burning could quickly become dangerous.
Legislative attention also remained focused on healthcare oversight and anti-fraud enforcement impacting counties across central Minnesota.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota saw some of the highest fire danger conditions in the state today with gusty winds and low humidity. Local emergency management agencies strongly discouraged agricultural burning.
Forecast models continue hinting at scattered thunderstorm chances later this week across southwest portions of the state.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester police continue searching for a missing teenager in one of the region’s most closely watched local cases today.
Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are investigating the theft of a memorial family boat belonging to the family of fallen Zumbrota officer/firefighter Gary Schroeder Jr.
Southeast Minnesota could see isolated thunderstorm activity later this week as warmer air returns.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Discussion around wide receiver depth intensified today after analysis suggested newly added receiver Jauan Jennings could become insurance if future contract or off-field issues complicate Jordan Addison’s long-term future with the team.
The Vikings continue offseason workouts under head coach Kevin O’Connell as roster battles begin taking shape ahead of minicamp.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins return home tonight to open a nine-game homestand at Target Field after a key road series win over division-leading Cleveland.
Minnesota sports analysts continue debating whether the club has enough offense and bullpen consistency to seriously challenge for the AL Central crown this summer.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves evened their playoff series with San Antonio at 2-2 after a dramatic 114-109 win. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, including a dominant fourth quarter performance.
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected after a flagrant foul on Naz Reid during the game.
Game 5 is tonight in San Antonio with the series tied.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild now trail Colorado 3-1 in their playoff series after a 5-2 home loss Monday night in St. Paul.
Bill Guerin was named a finalist for NHL General Manager of the Year.
Minnesota faces a must-win Game 5 Wednesday night in Denver.
Statewide Weather Forecast
Tonight
Windy statewide with clearing skies developing west to east.
Lows:
Upper 30s north
Low-to-mid 40s central
Mid 40s south and Twin Cities
Fire danger remains elevated in western Minnesota into the evening.
Wednesday
Warmer and calmer statewide.
Mostly sunny across much of Minnesota.
Highs:
Low 70s northeast
Mid-to-upper 70s Twin Cities and central Minnesota
Near 80 in southwest and northwest Minnesota
Breezy conditions return in western Minnesota later in the day.
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