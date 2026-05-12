The Minnesota Senate passed a closely watched immigration enforcement bill that would require federal agents to present judicial warrants before entering schools, hospitals, and courthouses. Debate at the Capitol remained heated, with Republicans arguing it could obstruct federal enforcement operations.

The bipartisan Human Services omnibus bill advanced at the Capitol with expanded anti-fraud provisions aimed at tightening Medicaid provider oversight after several high-profile Minnesota fraud investigations.

Fire danger remains elevated across western and parts of central Minnesota today because of strong winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation. Multiple agencies urged residents to avoid outdoor burning.