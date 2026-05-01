Minnesota Today 5/1/26
Minnesota statewide news + sports + weekend weather briefing (past ~24 hours)
🟥 TOP MINNESOTA & REGIONAL NEWS (Past 24 Hours)
🟡 Twin Cities / Metro
The Twin Cities are now the leading candidate to host the 2028 NFL Draft, with a decision expected later this month.
If selected, events would center around U.S. Bank Stadium, St. Paul, and Mall of America — potentially drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors.
🟢 Northeast Minnesota (Duluth / Iron Range / North Shore)
Major wildlife breakthrough: trail cameras confirmed a breeding cougar population near Voyageurs National Park — the first evidence in over 100 years.
This has big implications for long-term ecosystem changes in northern Minnesota.
🔵 Northwest Minnesota
No major breaking incidents reported in the past 24 hours, but regional wildlife monitoring (Voyageurs area) is dominating headlines (see above).
🟠 Central Minnesota
Political shakeup: Republican Rep. Kristin Robbins dropped out of the governor’s race, reshaping the GOP field.
🔴 Southern Minnesota (Southwest + Southeast)
Legislative tensions continue at the Capitol, including debate over state policy tied to the new Minnesota flag rollout.
No major breaking public safety incidents reported in the last 24 hours.
🟣 MINNESOTA SPORTS (BIG DAY)
🏀 Timberwolves — HUGE
The Timberwolves eliminated the Denver Nuggets (110–98) to advance to Round 2.
Did it short-handed with multiple injuries.
Key performances:
Jaden McDaniels: 32 pts
Terrence Shannon Jr.: 24 pts
Next: vs. Spurs (Western Conference Semifinals) starting Monday.
👉 This is one of the biggest playoff wins in franchise history.
🏒 Wild — ALSO ADVANCE
The Minnesota Wild beat Dallas and advance to Round 2.
First time both Wild + Wolves advance together in the same postseason — rare moment for Minnesota sports.
🏈 Vikings
Twin Cities pushing hard to host the 2028 NFL Draft (see above).
No major roster-breaking news in the last 24 hours.
⚾ Twins
No major breaking news in the last 24 hours; team remains in regular season play (quiet news cycle day).
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (Through the Weekend)
General Pattern
Cool, spring-like, somewhat unsettled
Mix of sun, clouds, and periodic breezes
Friday (Today)
Highs: 50s statewide
Partly sunny, light winds
Saturday
Highs: mid 50s to low 60s
Increasing clouds
Chance of scattered showers (mainly central & northern MN)
Sunday
Highs: upper 50s to mid 60s
Better chance of rain statewide
Breezy conditions developing
Regional Breakdown
Twin Cities: coolest today → milder weekend, rain Sunday
North (Duluth / Range): coolest temps, more clouds
South MN: warmest temps, best chance of Sunday rain
🧭 KEY TAKEAWAYS
🏀 Wolves + Wild both advancing = major sports moment
🏈 Twin Cities likely landing 2028 NFL Draft
🐾 First cougar reproduction confirmed in 100+ years
🌦️ Cool weekend, rain likely Sunday